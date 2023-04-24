Grandma T, hanging on and choosing when we die

Grandma T had a procedure in 2019 to put a clip on one of her heart valves, extending her life and giving her more time to be with friends and family.

That changed last summer. The clip stopped working correctly. Her heart was functioning — with the help of medicine, of course — but she would need surgery to rectify the issue.

At 89, surgery would have been a high risk. Grandma T could have died on the operating table.

So when she met with a specialist to discuss her options just a few months later, she opted not to have the surgery. Instead, she would live her final days, weeks or months out until she could no longer.

But there was a catch. My sister was pregnant and due in March. It was her first child. I felt Grandma T would want to hang on to meet her great-grandchild.

She did.

My niece was born March 3, a couple weeks before her expected date of birth. Grandma T met her great-granddaughter not long after, on March 13, when she visited my sister and the baby at their home.

Dressed in her church attire — a teal blouse, slacks and a gray sweater — Grandma T held her great grandchild, Micaela, for the first time — and the last. Just three days later, Grandma T died.

It’s a story you hear often. A grandmother holding on to meet a grandchild before passing. A dying mother waiting for her child to visit her bedside before departing. A father who is terminally ill walking his daughter down the aisle before going.

Can we choose when we die? And can we — particularly, those who are terminally ill — hang on for an important life event before passing away?

“There is a biological process of dying, but we also know to be true that there’s a spiritual side that can’t be measured,” says Dr. Diane Sansonetti, a hospice and palliative care physician with Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “We can’t measure things in that realm, but that does not mean that they’re not true.”

Is choice involved?

The Rev. Paul Anway, a board certified hospice chaplain with Presbyterian Healthcare Services, recalled when a mother with a large family was on her deathbed with agonal breathing. One daughter, unable to physically make it to see her, spoke with her mother by phone, and gave her final goodbyes. Forty-five minutes to an hour after that call, the mother died.

Sansonetti says people — especially those who are older — sometimes “want to hang on to their next birthday.”

In patients with chronic illnesses, catecholamines can initiate a fight-or-flight response that can keep them alive a little while longer.

“As long as that’s going, that keeps the body alive. It gets blood flowing — it keeps the brain going,” Anway said. “(Once) that’s accomplished, and all of those things shut down and the body relaxes, then the rest of the journey can take place.”

We’re all spiritual

Everyone is spiritual whether they believe it or not, says Anway, who has worked with many dying patients and families over the years. Spirituality can be God, it can be a tree, or it “can be anything,” Anway said. “We die without connection.”

A connection to others, pets or even objects can be vital to providing hope. It can often be the motivation to live — at least for a little longer.

“That driving force (to live) is often expressed as hope,” Sansonetti said. “That is key to keeping someone living.”

Trying to understand why people hang on in the face of death will leave you with more questions than answers. But hope can do — and has done — powerful things in keeping those in the face of death from fading when all signs say they should.

Maybe Grandma T’s hope in getting to meet Micaela kept her alive a little longer. I’m just glad she was able to meet her.

UpFront is a Journal news and opinion column. Comment directly to Journal staff writer Matthew Narvaiz at 823-3919 or mnarvaiz@abqjournal.com.