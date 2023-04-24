Photos: South Valley Pride Parade

Dance troupes and other groups put their love for Albuquerque’s South Valley on display Sunday at the South Valley Pride Parade.

There were about 45 entrants into the parade, which wound from Isleta and Blake SW to the Westside Community Center. Children darted in and out of the crowd to collect candy thrown from the floats. There were other festivities — food trucks, music, art vendors and a car show — around the community center throughout the afternoon.

The annual event also recognized “outstanding citizens” for their community volunteer work and other efforts to improve life in Bernalillo County.

Photos by Liam DeBonis/For the Journal