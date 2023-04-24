13 speed cams, more on way; 550’s potholes getting filled

CAMERA COUNT AT (UN)LUCKY 13: Jeff Hartzer shares “there is a very new and now working speed cam on eastbound César Chávez approaching Interstate 25 at Walter SE. I personally spoke to (the) installers.”

Scott Cilke with Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development confirms the camera is part of the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement program. Other locations where 10 mph over the limit gets you a $100 civil citation: eastbound and westbound Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo, northbound Unser at Tower, southbound San Mateo near Montgomery, westbound Lomas at Virginia, northbound Unser at Flor del Sol, westbound Central between Tingley and New York, eastbound Coal at Cornell, westbound Lead at Mesa, westbound Montgomery at Jennifer (between Pennsylvania and Wyoming) and eastbound Montgomery at Julie (between Louisiana and Pennsylvania), and 98th at Tower.

5-10 COUNTY CAMERAS COMING: Meanwhile, Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously in February to install five cameras in the unincorporated parts of the county — East Mountains, South Valley, Paradise Hills, etc. — as a pilot program that could grow to 10 cameras.

The program will be similar to the city’s, with $100 civil fines that do not go against your license or insurance and community service as an alternative to payment.

Antonio Jaramillo, director of Operations & Maintenance for the county, says “we do not have any cameras up yet.” He adds “we are working on the RFP currently and should have it out in a couple of months once we get our procurement folks on board. I am sure we will be advertising our deployment date in the media.”

U.S. 550 POTHOLES GETTING FILLED: Beth A. Mohr emails “in driving Highway 550 between Cuba and Bloomfield, we saw, and fell into, potholes that were 8 inches deep and 3-feet-by-3-feet or even larger. We had a big 4×4 truck, but we saw no fewer than five cars pulled off with flat tires from the potholes. One poor guy had two flat tires on his sedan. Someone could easily lose control of their vehicle and be killed or cross the center divider, which is just a rumble strip, and kill someone else.”

And Jeff Peace adds “the potholes on that stretch of the highway are terrible and getting worse.”

The N.M. Department of Transportation is on it.

Jim Murray, public information officer for District 5, says “we are aware of the situation on U.S. 550 and have crews actively working to take care of the potholes in our district. We are actively out filling potholes every day on this road and all the others we maintain. It was a wet winter with cold temperatures which, as you know, increases the likelihood of potholes forming.”

And since the readers didn’t give specific locations, Murray looped in District 6 PIO Diane Delane Baros, who adds “we are aware of the potholes and are addressing them as weather, funding and manpower allows.”

“The potholes are forming at a very quick rate as moisture seeps into the cracks, accompanied by overnight freezing temperatures and heavy non-stop traffic, causing the pavement to break away and form potholes,” Baros explains. “Weather conditions are also impeding efforts to properly repair the potholes, as low temperatures prevent the material from properly adhering. We were able to obtain some cold-mix material to mix with the existing material, creating a better patching material. Our Cuba Patrol has begun using the newer mixed material south of Lybrook, at mile marker 83.1, and (will) work their way south. We expect to receive hot-mix asphalt and repair remaining potholes continuing south. The hot-mix asphalt will provide a longer-lasting repair on these potholes.

“(And) in early May, District Six anticipates performing a mill-and-inlay project just north of the Cuba area.”

U.S. 550 is over 23 years old and most of the work performed has been only surface preservation done as part of the warranty work. The design life of most roadways is 20 years, therefore we can expect it will continue to deteriorate until we can secure additional funding for major rehab/reconstruction.

“We will continue to monitor and fill the potholes as they form. NMDOT is committed to the safety of all motorists.”

