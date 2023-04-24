Healthy again, Aaron Pico is back on the right track

That surgically repaired left shoulder was just fine — better than fine, actually — and Aaron Pico was his old, dominant self.

Saturday in Honolulu, Pico, an MMA featherweight who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, defeated James Gonzalez by unanimous decision.

The victory on a Bellator card improved Pico’s record to 11-4. Gonzales, one tough individual, is 10-6.

After the victory, Pico lobbied Bellator CEO Scott Coker for a shot at that organization’s featherweight title.

“Scott, it’s time for me to fight for a world championship,” Pico said.

Certainly, Pico’s performance on Saturday appeared title-worthy.

Landing body shots that might have felled a heavyweight — how Gonzalez weathered them can only be seen as a tribute to him — and scoring at least seven takedowns, Pico pitched a shutout (30-27) on all three official scorecards.

Saturday’s was Pico’s first fight after dislocating his shoulder in the first round of an Oct. 1, 2022 fight against Jeremy Kennedy. The stoppage of the fight, resulting in a loss, snapped Pico’s six-fight win streak.

He returned on Saturday with a vengeance, the only negative some minor facial damage inflicted by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was a late replacement for Otto Rodriguez, Pico’s original opponent, who withdrew due to injury.

“”He’s not a scrub,” Pico said. “… I took some unnecessary damage, but hats off to (Gonzalez).”

Most of Pico’s thudding body shots were delivered with his left hand, propelled by that left shoulder. No problem there.

“They were hurting me,” announcer John McCarthy said jokingly of Pico’s blows.

As for that title shot, Pico said he’d like to face Kennedy (19-3) in a rematch for the featherweight belt. Current featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is moving down to bantamweight to challenge 125-pound champion Sergio Pettis, though he has not vacated the featherweight title.

Kennedy and Pico are the Nos. 2 and 3 featherweight contenders, in that order. Adam Borics, the No. 1, has defeated Pico and Kennedy but lost to Pitbull in his bid for the featherweight title the same night Pico suffered his injury against Kennedy.

FRANKLIN, TOO: In Honolulu, heavyweight Davion Franklin (6-1), Pico’s Jackson-Wink teammate, defeated Germany’s Kasim Aras (7-2) by unanimous decision.

All three official scorecards read 29-28 for Franklin after three bruising, exhausting rounds.