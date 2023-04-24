 Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data - Albuquerque Journal

Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data

By Joe Mcdonald / Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update this week that is expected to show growth slowing.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices fell.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Friday but ended with a small loss for the week.

U.S. data Thursday are expected to show first-quarter economic growth weakening after interest rate hikes aimed at cooling business activity and inflation. That might encourage the Federal Reserve to postpone or scale down more possible rate hikes at its May meeting.

France and Germany report economic growth Friday following surveys that show European factory activity declining.

“There is no doubt that the global economy is weakening and vulnerable to further slowing,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,285.81 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.3% to 28,646.39. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.6% to 19,953.05.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.8% to 2,524.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,320.90. New Zealand advanced while Singapore declined.

Forecasters expect Thursday’s data to show U.S. economic growth decelerated to 2% in the first three months of 2023 from 2.6% in last year’s final quarter.

Traders are watching whether the Fed and other central banks can rein in inflation that was near multi-decade highs without tipping the global economy into recession. The Fed is expected to raise its key lending rate one more time at its May meeting and then take a break.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,133.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 33,808.96. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to 12,072.46.

Health care companies and consumer product makers gained ground, offsetting losses in banks, technology stocks and elsewhere. Truist Financial and KeyCorp, two of the larger regional banks, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Truist fell 6% and KeyCorp ended 3.7% lower.

Investors focused on the corporate earnings and forecasts.

Companies have been beating Wall Street forecasts. Analysts had forecast this would mark the sharpest drop in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic stunned the economy in 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expect profits to contract by 6.3% for companies in the S&P 500.

Coca-Cola reports results Monday, followed Tuesday by McDonald’s and Google’s parent, Alphabet.

Airplane maker Boeing and Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent, report Wednesday. Investors get details on the health of the airline industry when American Airlines and Southwest Airlines report Thursday, along with internet retail giant Amazon.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 71 cents to $77.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 50 cents on Friday to $77.87. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 71 cents to $80.75 per barrel in London. It gained 56 cents the previous session to $81.66.

The dollar gained to 134.44 yen from Friday’s 134.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.0980 from $1.0977.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Attorney cites 'egregious ongoing misconduct' by CYFD
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit takes aim at CYFD confidentiality Lawsuit takes aim at CYFD confidentiality
2
Birds of a feather: Feathered fowl recover from injuries ...
ABQnews Seeker
The bird is indeed the word ... The bird is indeed the word at this avian rehabilitation facility. Corrales resident Mikal Deese has been rehabilitating rescued birds for ten years at ...
3
Bernalillo County and UNM hope to partner on inmate ...
ABQnews Seeker
After decades of for-profit corporations providing ... After decades of for-profit corporations providing medical services at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Bernalillo County is pursuing another option. Since terminating its contract with YesCare ...
4
Meet the man helping Lobo athletes capitalize on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Can the UNM Lobos compete in ... Can the UNM Lobos compete in a new era of college athletics where players can be compensated? This UNM graduate says yes.
5
A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico squanders a chance to ... New Mexico squanders a chance to go up two goals, and it goes downhill from there in frigid Colorado Springs.
6
Albuquerque Police Department reviewing its handling of baby's death
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have launched an internal ... Albuquerque police have launched an internal review of the agency's handling of the ca ...
7
Business owner claims self-defense in one of two fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating two separate overnight ... Police are investigating two separate overnight shooting incidents that left two people dead in east Albuquerque.
8
Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos ...
ABQnews Seeker
River lovers of all ages came ... River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on ...
9
Metro tennis: Bosin, King repeat as Metro champions
ABQnews Seeker
In the moments after he clinched ... In the moments after he clinched his second consecutive APS Metro Tournament championship, Eldorado senior Philip Bosin punctuated his victory with the following statement: "Ice ...
10
Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls
ABQnews Seeker
Police officials attribute the change to ... Police officials attribute the change to making sure the right call gets the right response and offering alternative methods of reporting a crime