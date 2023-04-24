UNM sports: Lobos, Air Force split twinbill

At the Air Force Academy, New Mexico first baseman Reed Spenrath hit three home runs and drove in eight runs as the Lobos split a Mountain West Conference baseball doubleheader with the Air Force Falcons on Sunday.

The Lobos took game one 12-1, behind Tristin Lively’s seven shutout innings and two home runs from Penrath.

The Falcons outscored the Lobos 13-8 in game two.

With the split, UNM is 19-16 overall, 7-10 in Mountain West play.

LOBO SOFTBALL: In San Diego, the San Diego State Aztecs rallied past the New Mexico Lobos, 5-2.

The Lobos fell to 17-28 on the season, 4-13 in Mountain West Conference play.

Ashley Archuleta drove in both of the Lobos’ runs with a triple and a solo home run.