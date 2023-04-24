 UNM sports: Lobos, Air Force split twinbill - Albuquerque Journal

UNM sports: Lobos, Air Force split twinbill

By Journal Staff

At the Air Force Academy, New Mexico first baseman Reed Spenrath hit three home runs and drove in eight runs as the Lobos split a Mountain West Conference baseball doubleheader with the Air Force Falcons on Sunday.

Reed Spenrath

The Lobos took game one 12-1, behind Tristin Lively’s seven shutout innings and two home runs from Penrath.

The Falcons outscored the Lobos 13-8 in game two.

With the split, UNM is 19-16 overall, 7-10 in Mountain West play.

LOBO SOFTBALL: In San Diego, the San Diego State Aztecs rallied past the New Mexico Lobos, 5-2.

The Lobos fell to 17-28 on the season, 4-13 in Mountain West Conference play.

Ashley Archuleta drove in both of the Lobos’ runs with a triple and a solo home run.

 

