 Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network - Albuquerque Journal

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

By David Bauder / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fox agreed last week to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million and acknowledged that some of its reporting following the 2020 election — which allowed former President Donald Trump’s aides to amplify false charges of election fraud — was incorrect.

But that reporting mostly concerned other shows, not Carlson’s. His name did come up during the case, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network’s allegations about Dominion’s role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among Trump fans at the time. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

Carlson was recently named in a lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer fired after claiming that Fox lawyers had pressured her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion lawsuit. Grossberg had gone to work for Carlson after leaving Maria Bartiromo’s Fox show.

Her lawsuit says that Grossberg learned “she had merely traded in one overtly misogynistic work environment for an even crueler one — this time, one where unprofessionalism reigned supreme, and the staff’s distaste and disdain for women infiltrated almost every workday decision.”

Fox has countered with its own lawsuit, trying to bar Grossberg from disclosing confidential discussions with Fox attorneys and saying in a statement that “her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless.”

“Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

Home » News » Nation » Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Report: State unemployment rate decreases slightly in March
ABQnews Seeker
The unemployment rate was 3.5% last ... The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, down from 3.6% in February, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
2
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News said Monday it has 'agreed to part ways' with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than ...
3
3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) -- Around 3,000 ... TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) -- Around 3,000 migrants set out Sunday on what they call a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand the ...
4
Human programmers are behind AI's behavior and misbehavior
ABQnews Seeker
There's been a lot of talk ... There's been a lot of talk about the urgent need to regulate artificial intelligence. Our tort system has the tools to start the job.
5
Grandma T, hanging on and choosing when we die
ABQnews Seeker
Can we choose when we die? ... Can we choose when we die? And can we — particularly, those who are terminally ill — hang on for an important life event ...
6
Healthy again, Aaron Pico is back on the right ...
ABQnews Seeker
That surgically repaired left shoulder was ... That surgically repaired left shoulder was just fine — better than fine, actually — and Aaron Pico was his old, dominant self.
7
13 speed cams, more on way; 550’s potholes getting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously in ... Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously in February to install five cameras in the unincorporated parts of the county — East Mountains, South Valley, Paradise ...
8
Photos: South Valley Pride Parade
ABQnews Seeker
The weekend featured a parade of ... The weekend featured a parade of proud South Valley community members.
9
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has created a new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Retired law enforcement officer assumes new ... Retired law enforcement officer assumes new behavioral health role