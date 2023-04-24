 Report: State unemployment rate decreases slightly in March - Albuquerque Journal

Report: State unemployment rate decreases slightly in March

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico has had a string of low unemployment rates over the last few months and the latest data from the state shows that March was no different.

The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, down from 3.6% in February, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The national unemployment rate in March was also 3.5%, a decrease from the previous month. New Mexico’s labor force — the number of people working or currently looking for work — is also growing. That figure stood at 953,679, data shows.

But the labor force data is subject to slight adjustments. It was at 950,806 in February, according to the latest NMDWS report — a revised number from the initially reported 950,809.

From January to February, the labor force increased by 3,073, data shows, while February to March it increased by 2,873.

Moreover, the number of employed workers in New Mexico last month was at 919,875. That’s up from 916,362 in February as the state continues its post-pandemic growth. And, according to federal data, that is the highest number of employed workers in the state in over a decade.

Comparing unemployment rates

The unemployment rate for New Mexico puts it somewhere in the middle of the pack compared to other states across the country.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state ranks 28th — and its 3.5% rate is the same as in neighboring Arizona, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey and North Carolina. Texas’ unemployment rate stood at 4.1%.

But New Mexico’s recent string of low unemployment rates has put it in good standing, according to one report. WalletHub, a personal finance company, compared month-over-month and year-over-year (including 2020 and 2019) changes in unemployment for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In WalletHub’s report, New Mexico ranked 18th. For comparison, Colorado ranked 16th, Texas 45th and Arizona 23rd. The report also shows New Mexico had the largest decrease in unemployment from March 2022 through the end of last month.

County by county

Unemployment rates by county are not seasonally adjusted, but the latest data shows significant decreases in some of New Mexico’s larger counties.

Bernalillo County, the largest by population in the state, had an unemployment rate of 2.8% last month. That is down from 3.5% both in January and February. Santa Fe County had a rate of 2.7%, down from 3.4% in February. And Doña Ana County had an unemployment rate of 3.9%, down from 4.7%.

Eddy and Lea Counties — areas where employment is high due to New Mexico’s bustling oil and gas industries — had unemployment rates of 2.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

Luna County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state at 11.8%, state data shows. But it is a decrease from 13.4% in February.

