City ready to take plunge with $49.5M aquatic center. Here’s a look at what kind of pool that will buy.

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The North Domingo Baca aquatic center slated for the Northeast Heights will include three pools: a competition and therapy pool inside and a lap swimming/recreational pool outdoors. (Courtesy City of Albuquerque)

When the city of Albuquerque rolled out design options for a new Northeast Heights swimming facility, the venue was expected to cost anywhere from $17 million to $42 million.

That was less than two years ago.

Now city administrators expect the North Domingo Baca aquatic center to run $49.5 million, a jump they attribute to rising construction costs and community-requested changes.

The city is still pulling together the money needed for the project. It has about $36 million. That includes $6 million in freshly approved state infrastructure money — the bulk of it sponsored by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The pot also includes other state appropriations and bond money from the city and Albuquerque Public Schools.

If voters approve the city’s latest bond package — which will be on this fall’s ballot — another $5 million will go toward the aquatic center.

The city is not waiting until it’s banked all $49.5 million to get the dirt moving.

Parks & Recreation Department spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said initial construction should start in September.

“The city plans to start the project with a phased approach in order to start construction with the funds currently raised,” she said in an emailed response to Journal questions.

Plans show the city intends to have it completed by spring of 2025.

Northeast Heights City Councilor Brook Bassan said she’s hoping voters OK the $5 million in bond money this fall and that she can find other sources for the balance. She said the project will only get more expensive if the city waits longer.

“It’s a priority to get stared sooner rather than later so we don’t continue to wait for costs to rise, making it so the money we’ve already accumulated won’t be as valuable,” she said.

North Domingo Baca Park, located north of Paseo del Norte near La Cueva High School, currently has a multigenerational center, tennis courts, a dog park, skate park and fields.

The park’s 2005 master plan also called for a “pool complex … similar to the one developed adjacent to West Mesa High School.” That plan estimated the pool complex would cost $10 million to $12 million.

The aquatic center was the last phase of the park project and the city did not start amassing funding for it until about four years ago.

It unveiled four design concepts in the summer of 2021, ranging in total price (construction and related costs) from $17.1 million to $42.2 million. The community “overwhelmingly” preferred the most expensive of the four, Perdue said.

Since then, the community has requested some design changes. That includes extending what was supposed to be 50-meter pool by another 10 meters and creating another entrance, adding millions to the total.

Construction is also getting costlier. City Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya, whose department oversees city construction projects, said the aquatic center project is estimated to be about $1,000 per square foot.

“Labor and material is just killing everyone,” he said.

The city of Albuquerque said construction on the North Domingo Baca aquatic center could begin in September. The project is currently expected to cost about $49.5 million. (Courtesy City of Albuquerque)

Closer look at the plans

Bassan said she believes it will be the best swimming venue anywhere in New Mexico.

And it’s more than just “a pool,” she said. It is an indoor/outdoor “aquatic center” with several components.

“When people are concerned about the price tag, I think it’s really important to have the discussion that there will be recreation, therapy, competition (elements),” she said. So what is the plan? Project manager Shawn Maden said the features include:

  • An indoor, 60-meter-by-25-yard competition pool, ranging in depth from 4 to 12 1/2 feet
  • Three diving boards in the main pool (a pair of 1-meter boards and one 3-meter board)
  • Indoor seating capacity for about 850 spectators
  • An indoor, four-lane, 25-yard therapy pool with warmer water
  • An outdoor pool with four 25-yard lap lanes attached to a recreational play area with two slides and some play/spray features

 

