 1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the men were “acquainted through a domestic situation,” but did not elaborate on exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting. He also did not say if either man was a student or staff member at the school.

The two-year college has about 13,000 students and is just outside Oklahoma City. After the shooting, crime scene tape surrounded the humanities building in the center of campus and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Porter said the victim was shot one time and that the suspect was confronted by officers who work on campus.

“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody,” Porter said.

Kevin McCormack, a student from the suburb of Choctaw, said he was meeting a friend on campus when he heard gunfire. He said they looked over and saw a man hitting the ground, next to another man holding a gun and a woman who was trying to calm him down.

“Almost immediately, we said, ‘Go, go, go!’ and took off,” McCormack said.

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order. A person who answered the phone at the university’s public safety office Monday referred questions to police.

Porter praised students and staff for how they responded during the lockdown and noted that weeks before the shooting, Rose State College had practiced what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

___

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City.

Home » News » Nation » 1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Around the Region
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) -- A ... MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) -- A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported ...
2
New Mexicans affected by last year's wildfire get FEMA ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) -- ... SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, charged with administering nearly $4 billion in emergency ...
3
3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) -- Around 3,000 ... TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) -- Around 3,000 migrants set out Sunday on what they call a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand the ...
4
9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in ...
Around the Region
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gunfire at ... AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gunfire at a huge prom after-party at a home in Texas injured nine teenagers, and a second shooting in a ...
5
Groups push US land managers for lasting Chaco protections
Around the Region
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Native American ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Native American activists and environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Interior Department to move ahead with its promise to include tribal ...
6
Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A commission ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation ...
7
Guard actions in Mexico fire seen as key to ...
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- When ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- When a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention facility last month, dramatically different reactions by guards in ...
8
'The damage is unbelievable:' Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma
Around the Region
DALLAS (AP) -- Crews scrambled Thursday ... DALLAS (AP) -- Crews scrambled Thursday to restore power to thousands of residents after tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma during another deadly spring storm in ...
9
Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas ...