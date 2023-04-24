Downtown streets closed down as APD investigates bomb threat at federal court

Albuquerque police have shut down traffic around the courthouses on Fourth and Lomas NW while they investigate a bomb threat at the federal court Monday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, urged drivers to avoid the area around the Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse while the bomb squad investigates the threat. He said several nearby streets and intersections have been blocked off.

People leaving the 2nd Judicial District Court were directed to exit through the back.