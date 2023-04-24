 Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest - Albuquerque Journal

Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest

By ABQJournal News Staff

An APS school bus on its side after a collision with a vehicle near Gibson and Messina in in February 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.

Former Journal photographer Roberto E. Rosales led the way in the 2023 Top of the Rockies Contest, taking top honors in two separate categories. Rosales won for his spot news photography following a school bus crash in Albuquerque as well as for his news photography highlighting the crisis at the U.S./Mexico border.

“The emotional challenges of immigrants at the U.S. southern border is evident in these terrific photographs,” the judge wrote about his border series. “The human spirit of families and children is captured along with the stresses placed upon border patrol officers.”

Journal photographer Chancey Bush earned first place for social justice photography for her coverage of an abortion rights rally last year in Albuquerque.

“This image checked off all the boxes as a stand-alone entry that captures you, makes you think, gives space for more conversation around the topic it’s covering and packages a great visual moment in time and in American history,” the judge wrote.

Bush and Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez also shared a third-place award for a multimedia story about the Yjastros flamenco company.

Leah Derrington and Cathryn Cunningham, meanwhile, took top honors for an information graphic about wildfires, which the judge described as “fascinating and … impressively well done” look at an important issue.

Cunningham also earned third place in the same category for a graphic about guns.

The Journal took the top two places in the headline writing category. Assistant Features Editor Elizabeth Trujillo won the category for headlines that “make readers smile,” while former Journal copy editor Sally Trigg took second in the same category.

The Journal also went one-two in the editorial writing category. Former staffer Andy Smith won the category for what the judge called “well-researched and forcefully argued” viewpoints, while the Journal’s Jeff Tucker took second place.

Richard S. Dargan (A&E/food criticism), and Colleen Heild (religion news), Jennifer Swanson (feature page design) and John Trever (editorial cartoon) each picked up a second-place award.

Matthew Narvaiz (business feature), Ollie Reed Jr. (obituary writing), Matthew Reisen/Jessica Dyer(mental health news), Erica Weingartner (front page design) and Rick Wright (sports columns) earned third place in their respective categories.

The Top of the Rockies Contest features entries from news outlets across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The Journal competes in the “extra-large newsroom” division.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The federal government accidentally burned down their houses, then ...
ABQnews Seeker
FEMA told survivors of the largest ... FEMA told survivors of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history that it aimed to put temporary housing on their land. But because of ...
2
City ready to take plunge with $49.5M aquatic center. ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city reports initial construction should ... The city reports initial construction should start in September and be completed by spring 2025.
3
Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors ended their case against a ... Prosecutors ended their case against a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 by playing recordings of jail calls.
4
Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place ... The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.
5
Photos: American Indian Week kicks off
ABQnews Seeker
There will be dance performances from ... There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center all week.
6
New Mexicans affected by last year's wildfire get FEMA ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- The ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, charged with administering nearly $4 billion in emergency financial ...
7
BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night. Around 9:20 p.m. ...
8
Top of Mind: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about the idea of the city of Albuquerque moving the Unser Racing Museum into the city from Los Ranchos?
9
APD removes backpack from federal courthouse after bomb threat
ABQnews Seeker
Police have shut down roads surrounding ... Police have shut down roads surrounding the courthouse Downtown.
10
Report: State unemployment rate decreases slightly in March
ABQnews Seeker
The unemployment rate was 3.5% last ... The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, down from 3.6% in February, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions