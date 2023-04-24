Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest

The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.

Former Journal photographer Roberto E. Rosales led the way in the 2023 Top of the Rockies Contest, taking top honors in two separate categories. Rosales won for his spot news photography following a school bus crash in Albuquerque as well as for his news photography highlighting the crisis at the U.S./Mexico border.

“The emotional challenges of immigrants at the U.S. southern border is evident in these terrific photographs,” the judge wrote about his border series. “The human spirit of families and children is captured along with the stresses placed upon border patrol officers.”

Journal photographer Chancey Bush earned first place for social justice photography for her coverage of an abortion rights rally last year in Albuquerque.

“This image checked off all the boxes as a stand-alone entry that captures you, makes you think, gives space for more conversation around the topic it’s covering and packages a great visual moment in time and in American history,” the judge wrote.

Bush and Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez also shared a third-place award for a multimedia story about the Yjastros flamenco company.

Leah Derrington and Cathryn Cunningham, meanwhile, took top honors for an information graphic about wildfires, which the judge described as “fascinating and … impressively well done” look at an important issue.

Cunningham also earned third place in the same category for a graphic about guns.

The Journal took the top two places in the headline writing category. Assistant Features Editor Elizabeth Trujillo won the category for headlines that “make readers smile,” while former Journal copy editor Sally Trigg took second in the same category.

The Journal also went one-two in the editorial writing category. Former staffer Andy Smith won the category for what the judge called “well-researched and forcefully argued” viewpoints, while the Journal’s Jeff Tucker took second place.

Richard S. Dargan (A&E/food criticism), and Colleen Heild (religion news), Jennifer Swanson (feature page design) and John Trever (editorial cartoon) each picked up a second-place award.

Matthew Narvaiz (business feature), Ollie Reed Jr. (obituary writing), Matthew Reisen/Jessica Dyer(mental health news), Erica Weingartner (front page design) and Rick Wright (sports columns) earned third place in their respective categories.

The Top of the Rockies Contest features entries from news outlets across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The Journal competes in the “extra-large newsroom” division.