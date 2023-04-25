Editorial: Heinrich, Luján are right to clean up Congress’ Stock Act

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 was a definite step out of the dark ages. Armed with inside information on everything from new defense technologies to bank mergers and collapses, members of Congress have for decades been in a position to make a killing on the stock market — and many have.

But as the Campaign Legal Center reports, while the STOCK Act has provided unprecedented transparency about the financial interests of members of Congress, it has glaring shortcomings.

To wit: Members of Congress made more than 12,700 individual stock trades in 2022, according to the CLC. How much of that $631 million of stock trading was based on inside information is anyone’s guess — a New York Times investigation last year reported a fifth of all lawmakers from both parties traded in companies directly related to their work on a congressional committee.

The STOCK Act allows members of Congress to buy or trade stocks if they theoretically don’t trade on inside information, but who’s been minding that store?

Dozens of House and Senate members made numerous transactions prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent tanking of the stock market. Fortunately, our congressional delegation appears to be largely above reproach. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque, didn’t own stocks or widely-held investment funds in 2021, the CLC reported. In fact, Luján is the only U.S. senator without any stocks or widely-held investments. A spokeswoman for Rep. Gabe Vasquez says the freshman lawmaker doesn’t own any stocks. Heinrich didn’t own stocks but did own widely-held investment funds. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández owned both.

Any appearance of profiting from insider information further erodes already dismal trust in Congress, all of whom make at least $174,000 annually in addition to top-notch medical coverage and a lucrative pension plan. Now a bill co-sponsored by Heinrich and Luján could severely curtail insider trading on Capitol Hill by prohibiting members of Congress and their immediate family members from owning or trading stocks, securities, commodities or futures. (It does not address staffers.) The Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (or ETHICS) Act would require members and family to divest their current assets and diversify their portfolios into assets like mutual funds.

As those 2022 trades intimate, the rules need to be tightened to ensure our congressional members are serving the interests of their constituents, not their portfolios. Serving in Congress can no longer be an investment strategy. Heinrich and Luján are right on the money: Congress needs to pass the bipartisan ETHICS Act to clean up its own act.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.