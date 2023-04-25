Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s alleged killer

Jurors on Monday heard jail phone conversations recorded around the time Jacqueline Vigil was fatally shot in 2019 that prosecutors say show a conspiracy to conceal Luis Talamantes-Romero’s involvement in the killing.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday against Luis Talamantes-Romero by playing recorded phone calls in Spanish between Talamantes-Romero’s nephew and other family members.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero fatally shot Vigil as she attempted to back out of the driveway of her West Side home on her way to the gym.

Talamantes-Romero, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and other charges he allegedly committed Nov. 19, 2019, during what prosecutors describe as crime spree that led to Vigil’s killing.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury could begin deliberating as early as Tuesday, attorneys said.

The jail phone calls included two Spanish-language conversations recorded the day Vigil was killed and while Talamantes-Romero’s nephew, Erick Barron, was in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Barron, 24, was arrested in October 2019 on armed robbery and other charges unrelated to Vigil’s killing and was ordered held without bond pending trial, court records show. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to armed robbery and conspiracy and sentenced to five years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General John Duran said the conversations contain “insider knowledge” that show family members were part of a conspiracy to hide and alter a Jeep Cherokee that Talamantes-Romero allegedly drove the morning of the killing.

Prosecutors also contend that Talamantes-Romero himself is speaking on one of the recordings.

His attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart, opposed use of the recordings as evidence, arguing that they don’t explicitly show her client’s involvement in a cover-up. The phone conversations refer to information widely known to the public in news reports, she said.

Eduardo Iglesias, special agent for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, told jurors that the jail conversations contain a variety of nicknames and coded words referring to members of Talamantes-Romero’s family.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero fled New Mexico for San Antonio, Texas, the day after the killing at the urging of his sister, Elizabeth Talamantes, who drove her brother to Texas and helped dispose of a gun allegedly used in the killing.

Elizabeth Talamantes, 41, pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court of New Mexico to a charges of possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime. She was sentenced in August to five years in federal prison.