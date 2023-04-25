Editorial: ABQ’s Unser museum deal running short on answers

Now that the Albuquerque City Council has appropriated $4 million of proposed bond revenues to move the Unser Racing Museum from Los Ranchos into the city, what can we expect?

Will it pay for land for a new museum? A building? Acquisition and relocation of its contents? What about engineering, environmental impact and feasibility studies?

Will it be located at the original Unser shop at Unser and Central SW? Who will build it? Will there be a continued public-private partnership in which a public entity owns the museum land and buildings (in Los Ranchos it’s the state), but the museum operates independently as a nonprofit?

Right now there’s $4 million in funding but zero guidance from the city’s master plan on any of that — because drafters of the master plan never contemplated acquiring the Unser museum.

What about all the cars and 5-foot-tall trophies, the crystal vases and silver cups, the dozens of racing rings and helmets? Will the new museum include a “moving grandstand” around a racetrack similar to what supporters of a Clovis racino envisioned?

Nobody seems to know any of those answers, because the proposal simply isn’t ready for prime time, much less taxpayer dollars.

The voices most missing from the discussion are those of Unser family members.

Having the Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque, where the racing family has been a fixture, could be a marvelous tourist attraction. But without any kind of a roadmap, the City Council threw millions of dollars of taxpayer money around like confetti.

In a letter to City Councilor Brook Bassan, chair of the council’s budget committee, state Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said it was imperative to “act now.” Why the rush? Maestas also said an April 16 Journal editorial on the council’s substitute infrastructure bill was “creating division by trying to pit (museum) projects against each other.”

The Editorial Board strongly refutes that assertion. Both the Unser museum and Albuquerque Museum are important venues for the Metro area. It’s just that the later has been vetted over a 30-year plan, while the former has not in any way, shape or form.

The $200 million infrastructure bill, if signed by Mayor Tim Keller, will go to voters for final approval in a series of general category bond questions on the November ballot.

Elected leaders need to provide voters specific answers to specific questions long before then if they expect voters to fill in the “yes” bubbles.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.