 Editorial: ABQ’s Unser museum deal running short on answers - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: ABQ’s Unser museum deal running short on answers

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Now that the Albuquerque City Council has appropriated $4 million of proposed bond revenues to move the Unser Racing Museum from Los Ranchos into the city, what can we expect?

Will it pay for land for a new museum? A building? Acquisition and relocation of its contents? What about engineering, environmental impact and feasibility studies?

Will it be located at the original Unser shop at Unser and Central SW? Who will build it? Will there be a continued public-private partnership in which a public entity owns the museum land and buildings (in Los Ranchos it’s the state), but the museum operates independently as a nonprofit?

Right now there’s $4 million in funding but zero guidance from the city’s master plan on any of that — because drafters of the master plan never contemplated acquiring the Unser museum.

What about all the cars and 5-foot-tall trophies, the crystal vases and silver cups, the dozens of racing rings and helmets? Will the new museum include a “moving grandstand” around a racetrack similar to what supporters of a Clovis racino envisioned?

Nobody seems to know any of those answers, because the proposal simply isn’t ready for prime time, much less taxpayer dollars.

The voices most missing from the discussion are those of Unser family members.

Having the Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque, where the racing family has been a fixture, could be a marvelous tourist attraction. But without any kind of a roadmap, the City Council threw millions of dollars of taxpayer money around like confetti.

In a letter to City Councilor Brook Bassan, chair of the council’s budget committee, state Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said it was imperative to “act now.” Why the rush? Maestas also said an April 16 Journal editorial on the council’s substitute infrastructure bill was “creating division by trying to pit (museum) projects against each other.”

The Editorial Board strongly refutes that assertion. Both the Unser museum and Albuquerque Museum are important venues for the Metro area. It’s just that the later has been vetted over a 30-year plan, while the former has not in any way, shape or form.

The $200 million infrastructure bill, if signed by Mayor Tim Keller, will go to voters for final approval in a series of general category bond questions on the November ballot.

Elected leaders need to provide voters specific answers to specific questions long before then if they expect voters to fill in the “yes” bubbles.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: ABQ’s Unser museum deal running short on answers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: Governor’s go-it-alone strategy a major barrier to reforming ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: CYFD's troubles ... From the Editorial Board: CYFD's troubles have spanned too many years and too many administrations for the public to believe it can be fixed ...
2
Editorial: Where did the governor get the line-item veto ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: State Constitution ... From the Editorial Board: State Constitution makes no mention of a governor having the power to line-item veto portions of a tax package.
3
Editorial: Record education investments need to provide real results
Editorials
OPINION: New Mexico has plenty of ... OPINION: New Mexico has plenty of money to make a real difference in each child's education.
4
Editorial: Avangrid/Navajo deal has potential to change lives
Editorials
OPINION: A newly formed renewable energy ... OPINION: A newly formed renewable energy partnership could be the best news the Navajos and the Four Corners Region have gotten in years.
5
Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of ...
ABQnews Seeker
  Editorial: Millions of new dollars ...   Editorial: Millions of new dollars for pre-K and broadband demand a return on investment OPINION: A public accounting of the return on investment ...
6
Editorial: City councilors should honor taxpayer investments and continue ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: With $200 ... From the Editorial Board: With $200 million in proposed bonds, surely the Albuquerque Museum's three infrastructure priorities can be funded as intended.
7
Editorial: Why were 3 children left in home after ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Why did ... From the Editorial Board: Why did CYFD and APD leave children who had tested positive for methamphetamine in a drug-infested home?
8
Editorial: Isotopes Park a winning public/private swing
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Isotopes Park ... From the Editorial Board: Isotopes Park was a public-private partnership that really worked.
9
Editorial: So why did PED order APS to renew ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Public Education ... From the Editorial Board: Public Education Department's intervention in charter school renewal defies logic.