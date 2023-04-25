 Photos: American Indian Week kicks off - Albuquerque Journal

Photos: American Indian Week kicks off

By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor

Drums, ceremonial garb and traditional dances were on full display Monday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center during kickoff events for American Indian Week.

There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the cultural center through Friday at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St.

The festivities carry over in the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday there will be cultural dance performances and art presentations. More than 40 artists will be on site selling pottery, jewelry, paintings and other artwork.

The week of events coincide with Gathering of Nations, the largest powwow in North America, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Expo New Mexico.

Here are some photos from Monday’s performances at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Members of the Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers from the Acoma Pueblo perform a buffalo dance on Monday during American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Performers with the Water Strider Dance Group from the Zuni Pueblo perform Monday during American Indian Week and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Ethan Loweka helps adjust Wapton Toshowna’s regalia after performing Monday at the start of American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Kendrick Waatsa, a member of the Acoma Pueblo Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers, participates Monday in a buffalo dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Water Strider Dance Group singers Leo Mitchell, from left, McKeffe Chapella, Ethan Laweka and Chant Life perform Monday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Members of the Water Strider Dance Group perform a corn dance Monday during American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
Members of the Water Strider Dance Group from the Zuni Pueblo perform a corn dance Monday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Jon Austria/Journal)
