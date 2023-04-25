Photos: American Indian Week kicks off

Drums, ceremonial garb and traditional dances were on full display Monday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center during kickoff events for American Indian Week.
There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the cultural center through Friday at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St.
The festivities carry over in the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday there will be cultural dance performances and art presentations. More than 40 artists will be on site selling pottery, jewelry, paintings and other artwork.