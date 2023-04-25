BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. deputies were called to Mike’s Place Bar, on Isleta near Blake SW, for reports that a man — later identified as 26-year-old Vicente Guerra — was shot in the parking lot.

“Upon deputies arrival they attempted to render aid but life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel,” BCSO said in a news release.

It said the offender left the scene before deputies arrived.

Tips: BCSO asks anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Carroll at 505-263- 5617 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.