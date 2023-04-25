 BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. deputies were called to Mike’s Place Bar, on Isleta near Blake SW, for reports that a man — later identified as 26-year-old Vicente Guerra — was shot in the parking lot.

“Upon deputies arrival they attempted to render aid but life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel,” BCSO said in a news release.

It said the offender left the scene before deputies arrived.

Tips: BCSO asks anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Carroll at 505-263- 5617 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support ...
ABQnews Seeker
“New Mexicans deserve to know who ... “New Mexicans deserve to know who is funding political advertisements that seek to influence their votes,” ethics commission spokeswoman Suha Musa said.
2
Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place ... The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.
3
BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night. Around 9:20 p.m. ...
4
Photos: American Indian Week kicks off
ABQnews Seeker
There will be dance performances from ... There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center all week.
5
Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors ended their case against a ... Prosecutors ended their case against a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 by playing recordings of jail calls.
6
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News on Monday ousted prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the ...
7
APD removes backpack from federal courthouse after bomb threat
ABQnews Seeker
Police have shut down roads surrounding ... Police have shut down roads surrounding the courthouse Downtown.
8
Top of Mind: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about the idea of the city of Albuquerque moving the Unser Racing Museum into the city from Los Ranchos?
9
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN fired ... NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a ...