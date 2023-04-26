Talk of the Town: Vets center, nuclear workers, agricultural census, voting reforms and child abuse

Neighbors should support Vets’ Integration Center

I’VE STRUGGLED to find a thoughtful, proactive response to the Kirtland Community Association, which thanks veterans for our service and believes veterans deserve services and resources but doesn’t want the Veterans Integration Center in their neighborhood.

I count myself as one of the more fortunate veterans, having served in both the Army and Air Force, eventually retiring in 1993. For me, nightmares about Vietnam finally stopped seven years after my service there, though I still break into tears all these years later. Sadly, one of my friends was not so fortunate: Two years ago, he died of a heart attack during one of his recurring nightmares about Vietnam. Military service can take an incredible toll on both body and psyche.

So, how can our community help other veterans facing incredible, ongoing challenges? First, keep working with VIC CEO Brock Wolff, who has committed to addressing neighborhood concerns. Second, reach out to APD Deputy Commander Ray Delgreco (of the) University Area Command to brainstorm about compassionate, collaborative strategies for reducing crime. Finally, look into your heart and believe effective solutions to communitywide problems might start in your own backyard.

Mike Kruchoski, Albuquerque

Archbishop is wrong to condemn nuclear workers

I THINK normal people in this country would like to have a world with no nuclear weapons. But to have this, there has to be a responsible arms control-negotiation process with all the countries that have nuclear weapons, so that agreement can be realized on a negotiated, controlled elimination of weapons; and part of this process has to include trust of each country and verification to ensure their elimination. That should have been the thrust of (the article about Archbishop John C. Wester’s thoughts regarding nuclear weapons in the April 23 Sunday Journal), not condemning Sandia and Los Alamos workers for trying to keep our country safe in the interim. What do(es he) think would happen if the United States unilaterally eliminated all nuclear weapons? (He) would be under Russia or China control and wouldn’t have a job.

Nuclear deterrence has worked. There has not been another world war. More people have been killed by conventional weapons than nuclear weapons. Also. Since World War II, more people have been killed in this country by gun violence than the very small number in nuclear weapon-related accidents. I dare say the church and its pedophile priests have damaged more people than people damaged by nuclear weapon accidents.

Bruce Green, Retired Sandian, member of John XXIII Catholic community

NM agriculture needs to weigh in on 2022 Census

EVERY FIVE years, members of the agriculture community are called upon to document their operation as part of the nation’s agriculture census. The information provided by each of us is used to tell an accurate story about the impacts of agriculture in our local communities, state and nation. Without accurate data, we simply cannot tell our story, and policymakers will make decisions with only partial information.

As of April 21, the New Mexico response rate to the 2022 Census of Agriculture was just 38.6%. We encourage each producer, large and small, to complete this critical survey as part of the agriculture census. All individual information is protected from disclosure. If you have received your census questionnaire, please complete and return it as directed by the USDA. If you received a postcard with a control number, use that to submit the information online at the website on the card. If you did not receive either, or are new to agriculture, please call the USDA Customer Service Center at 1 (888) 424-7878 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. MDT. New agriculture operations also have the option of signing up at agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html.

The time is now — we need your participation and responses to ensure all of New Mexico agriculture is counted and properly represented. Thank you in advance for your dedication to New Mexico agriculture and commitment to telling our complete story.

Jeff M. Witte, New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture

State’s new voting reforms are working elsewhere

March 11th’s editorial “Voting rights bill sets us up for fraud” is ludicrous. It states the bill (that has since passed) the Legislature (and been signed into law) is “threatening voting integrity” without any evidence. In reality everything in the (new law) is already being done either here or other states without issues.

1. Mailing out ballots to all registered voters is already done in 10 states without problems. Ballots must still be verified and checked for double voting.

2. Automatically registering voters at the Motor Vehicle Division is probably the most secure way to register voters. We already have to provide multiple forms of identification to get our license. In a democracy, it is hardly a burden to be automatically registered to vote. A voter always has the freedom not to vote.

3. Ex-felons free on probation are free to pursue everything else in society, surely they should have the right to vote.

4. Most, if not all other democracies, vote on weekends or have the day off.

5. As to uninformed people would be encouraged to vote, I wonder if (that applies) to those voters who believe the 2020 election was stolen.

America has one of the lowest election turnouts of all the wealthy democracies. We should be doing everything we can to increase that turnout.

John Liebendorfer, Albuquerque

Abuse is all about access to the innocent children

IT IS a gruesome tragedy for sexual-abuse survivors to be literally and psychologically abused at the powerful and monstrous hands of their perpetrators, who by the way … often are guardians in their own residences or coaches or religious participants in hangouts where these small, vulnerable children spend their lives.

Pedophiles are everywhere, face it. Unfortunately these predators offend hundreds of times before the legal system gets ahold of them, and many go on for years and years and never get caught. It is difficult for people to think the helpers of children in so-called saintly safe havens could do this, but when you think about that, it really is the best hangout and best cover up for them to hide. It is no wonder they are tough to nab.

I close this ranting and raving machine by saying the very feigned religious people who wish to keep the pregnancy results of some of these repulsive sexual offenses (secret) are just as pernicious to the little babes as the perpetrators themselves. No one that is decent likes to think that many of these acts of sexual violence happen in the child’s own home or with other relatives, and so I close by saying it is one thing to accuse “the others” and another thing to accuse our own guardians and kinship. My thoughts go out to all survivors of incest and sexual abuse. I truly wish them peace of mind.

Karen Nesbit, Bernalillo