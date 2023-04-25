Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women’s basketball

Mike Bradbury checked another box on his offseason to-do list Monday.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that direction by officially signing junior college transfer Nahawa Diarra Berthe to their roster.

A 5-foot-9 combo guard from Barcelona, Spain, Diarra Berthe played at Texas’ Odessa College last season and has three years of eligibility remaining. She verbally committed to UNM in March after attending the Lobos’ WNIT win over Northern Arizona at the Pit, but her signing was officially announced Monday.

“Nahawa is really athletic and has good size for a guard,” Bradbury said. “She brings toughness, can get to the basket and is a really strong defender. She’s coming off a very good season at Odessa.”

Diarra Berthe showed considerable versatility as a full-time starter for the Wranglers, averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She led the team in minutes played.

Bradbury hopes Diarra Berthe will add a physical edge to UNM’s guard rotation.

“We’re trying to add some size and physicality,” he said. “There were a few teams last season that we had a hard time matching up with physically. Nahawa can play anywhere on the perimeter and she can help with that.”

UNM also added size by signing 6-5 transfer Charlotte Kohl from Mississippi State. UNM has hosted several players for recent campus visits and Bradbury hopes to sign 2-3 more before the spring signing period concludes on May 15.

SPRING CLEANING: Guard Aniyah Augmon recently underwent knee surgery to address lingering soreness she said dated back to 2021-22. She expects to be out 2-3 months.

“It was just to clean things up,” Augmon said. “It had been bothering me, slowing me down, especially last season, so I wanted to get it taken care of. I’ll be ready in plenty of time for preseason workouts.”

STAFF OPENING: UNM will be adding an assistant coach to replace Valerie King, but that hiring may take a while, Bradbury said.

King was named head coach at Texas A&M Commerce last week, leaving associate head coach Keith Freeman and assistant coach Nike McClure on UNM’s staff. Bradbury does not expect to start interviewing potential assistant coaches until after the spring player signing period ends.

King became the third Bradbury assistant to secure a Division I head coaching job, joining Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati) and Aarika Hughes (Loyola Marymount). King will be the first to square off against Bradbury as Texas A&M Commerce is scheduled to visit the Pit next season as part of a home-and-home contract. UNM played at Commerce last season.

“I’m so happy for Val,” Bradbury said. “She’s 100% ready for this opportunity and she’s earned it. It’ll be fun having her back at the Pit next season, too — except she’ll be trying to beat us.”