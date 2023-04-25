 Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women's basketball - Albuquerque Journal

Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women’s basketball

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico women’s basketball transfer Nahawa Diarra Berthe. (Photo courtesy of Odessa College Athletics)

Mike Bradbury checked another box on his offseason to-do list Monday.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that direction by officially signing junior college transfer Nahawa Diarra Berthe to their roster.

A 5-foot-9 combo guard from Barcelona, Spain, Diarra Berthe played at Texas’ Odessa College last season and has three years of eligibility remaining. She verbally committed to UNM in March after attending the Lobos’ WNIT win over Northern Arizona at the Pit, but her signing was officially announced Monday.

“Nahawa is really athletic and has good size for a guard,” Bradbury said. “She brings toughness, can get to the basket and is a really strong defender. She’s coming off a very good season at Odessa.”

Diarra Berthe showed considerable versatility as a full-time starter for the Wranglers, averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She led the team in minutes played.

Bradbury hopes Diarra Berthe will add a physical edge to UNM’s guard rotation.

“We’re trying to add some size and physicality,” he said. “There were a few teams last season that we had a hard time matching up with physically. Nahawa can play anywhere on the perimeter and she can help with that.”

UNM also added size by signing 6-5 transfer Charlotte Kohl from Mississippi State. UNM has hosted several players for recent campus visits and Bradbury hopes to sign 2-3 more before the spring signing period concludes on May 15.

SPRING CLEANING: Guard Aniyah Augmon recently underwent knee surgery to address lingering soreness she said dated back to 2021-22. She expects to be out 2-3 months.

“It was just to clean things up,” Augmon said. “It had been bothering me, slowing me down, especially last season, so I wanted to get it taken care of. I’ll be ready in plenty of time for preseason workouts.”

STAFF OPENING: UNM will be adding an assistant coach to replace Valerie King, but that hiring may take a while, Bradbury said.

King was named head coach at Texas A&M Commerce last week, leaving associate head coach Keith Freeman and assistant coach Nike McClure on UNM’s staff. Bradbury does not expect to start interviewing potential assistant coaches until after the spring player signing period ends.

King became the third Bradbury assistant to secure a Division I head coaching job, joining Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati) and Aarika Hughes (Loyola Marymount). King will be the first to square off against Bradbury as Texas A&M Commerce is scheduled to visit the Pit next season as part of a home-and-home contract. UNM played at Commerce last season.

“I’m so happy for Val,” Bradbury said. “She’s 100% ready for this opportunity and she’s earned it. It’ll be fun having her back at the Pit next season, too — except she’ll be trying to beat us.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women’s basketball

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep golf: Sonnenberg, Montoya win individual metro titles
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the ... Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the boys title and Amara Montoya of St. Pius X won for girls at the Metro Golf Championships.
2
Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eight NMU academy players announced their ... Eight NMU academy players announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United's team shop, with friends and family members holding ...
3
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster
4
Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that ...
5
Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support ...
ABQnews Seeker
“New Mexicans deserve to know who ... “New Mexicans deserve to know who is funding political advertisements that seek to influence their votes,” ethics commission spokeswoman Suha Musa said.
6
Photos: American Indian Week kicks off
ABQnews Seeker
There will be dance performances from ... There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center all week.
7
Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place ... The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.
8
BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night. Around 9:20 p.m. ...
9
Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors ended their case against a ... Prosecutors ended their case against a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 by playing recordings of jail calls.