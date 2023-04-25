 Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support a ballot measure. An ethics settlement unraveled who was behind the campaign. - Albuquerque Journal

Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support a ballot measure. An ethics settlement unraveled who was behind the campaign.

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE — A New York-based advocacy group has paid an $11,000 civil penalty and disclosed the donors behind a text-messaging campaign after it was accused of violating New Mexico’s campaign finance law.

The payment and disclosure come after the State Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit just before Election Day last year alleging the Working Families Organization Inc. had tried to conceal its role in text messages urging voters to support a ballot measure to boost education funding.

Newly filed campaign finance documents outline $22,590 in spending late last year. The bulk of the funding originated with 11 national advocacy groups.

“New Mexicans deserve to know who is funding political advertisements that seek to influence their votes,” ethics commission spokeswoman Suha Musa said Monday in a written statement to the Journal.

The settlement, she said, is the commission’s latest action “enforcing the disclosure of contributions and expenditures by wealthy and out-of-state organizations that fund political advertisements in New Mexico.”

The ethics commission lawsuit sought to enforce 2019 amendments to New Mexico’s campaign finance law designed to shine light on “dark money” in state political campaigns.

The Working Families Organization, according to the lawsuit, violated the law by launching an advertising campaign that suggested “Unemployed Workers United” paid for the text messages and by failing to file disclosure reports with the Secretary of State’s Office.

In February, the Working Families Organization said it settled the case to put the issue to rest and focus on its advocacy work. The group, based in Brooklyn, described Unemployed Workers United as a “hosted project.”

“We feel strongly about complying with campaign finance and disclosure rules and always do our best to meet the requirements,” Neidi Dominguez, executive director of Unemployed Workers United, said in a written statement.

A spokesman for the group also said that while Unemployed Workers United is affiliated with the Working Families Organization in New York, Unemployed Workers United itself is headquartered in New Mexico and committed to ensuring “children across our state have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Independent expenditure reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office offer a peek at the source of funding for the texting campaign.

For spending on a “peer-to-peer voter text” program, Working Families Organization — doing business as Unemployed Workers United — reported drawing on funds provided by a host of left-leaning groups, many dedicated to worker rights.

The largest donation — of $690,000 — came from the State Democracy Project, a nonprofit group that supports efforts to “promote a thriving multi-racial American democracy,” according to GuideStar, a website that tracks nonprofit groups.

Other donors listed in the New Mexico disclosure report include Jobs with Justice Education Fund; Center for Popular Democracy; Proteus Action League; National Domestic Workers Alliance; National Employment Law Project; Mijente PAC; Colorado Jobs with Justice Inc.; Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO; and the Tides Foundation.

The settlement is the State Ethics Commission’s first case centering on the requirement in state law for a political advertisement to disclose who paid for and approved the ad. But the commission has demanded and obtained financial disclosure from other political committees in recent years.

In this case, the text-messaging campaign sought support for a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot to boost annual withdrawals from New Mexico’s largest permanent fund from 5% to 6.25%.

It passed with 70% support, expanding funding for early childhood education and public schools.

