 Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino comments on new Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino comments on new Lobos

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo Javonte Johnson makes an entry pass in the post to teammate Morris Udeze while Wyoming Cowboy Xavier DuSell defends during the Feb. 14 Wyoming win in the Pit. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Javonte Johnson may get one more game in the Pit, after all.

Just not as a Lobo.

The two-year UNM starter and three-year Lobo announced on Sunday night he would be joining friend Nique Clifford, who played the past three seasons for the Colorado Buffaloes, in both transferring to play the next two seasons for the Colorado State Rams.

Johnson is believed to be the first Lobo to transfer to another program in the same conference as UNM — certainly so in the Mountain West era, which began in the 1999-2000 season.

Johnson and Clifford were both high school stars in Colorado Springs and played on the same club team together in the offseason. The two announced their decision to join the Rams simultaneously on their social media accounts on Sunday night.

CSU head coach Niko Medved has not yet commented on the new additions, but both are expected to be inserted into the Rams starting lineup upon arrival in Fort Collins.

Johnson’s move is the third so far this offseason from one Mountain West men’s basketball program to another. The other two were Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell to Fresno State and last Monday night’s news that Jemarl bajker, Jr., will transfer from Fresno State to become a Lobo, likely fighting to take over the starting spot vacated by Johnson.

IT’S OFFICIALLY, OFFICIAL: Though Mustapha Amzil made his announcement that he was going to become a Lobo last week, and the Journal published a story Friday online (and in Saturday’s print edition) after interviewing the 6-foot-9 Dayton forward, UNM only put out their official confirmation of the move on Monday once all paperwork had been approved.

And with that, came the first official comment from head coach Richard Pitino.

“We are excited to have Mustapha join our program,” Pitino said in the school’s news release. “We set out to add size and skill at the forward position and we feel like we have done that. Mustapha comes from a program that I truly respect, where he has been well-coached and has produced at a very high level. We expect him to come in an immediate impact on the court and in the community.”

Similarly, Pitino could not comment last week when the Journal first published a story after interviewing Baker about joining the Lobos.

In the subsequent “official” announcement from UNM, Pitino said of the 6-5 Fresno State transfer, “We are excited about the addition of Jemarl. He is a proven competitor in this league and has produced at a high level everywhere he has gone. We feel like his veteran leadership will really help in our locker room and on the court.”

UNM has two more scholarships to fill. Amzil and Baker join 6-9 Iona transfer Nelly Junior Joseph as the three new transfer additions joining prep signees Jadyn Toppin, a 6-8 forward from Texas, and Tru Washington, a 6-5 guard from Arizona. Del Norte High star guard Shane Douma-Sanchez is also joining in this recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.

MORE ON TWO FORMER LOBOS: Speaking of former Lobos finding new homes, UNC-Wilmington, where Lobo transfer guard K.J. Jenkins announced last week he would be transferring to, finally put out their athletic department announcement of their new player on Monday.

“We are thrilled to have K.J. join our team,” said UNCW head coach Takayo Siddle. “He is an elite shooter and an even better teammate and leader. He will have an immediate impact on our backcourt.”

Former Lobo forward Josiah Allick, meanwhile, spent the weekend in familiar territory, back home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 6-foot-8 forward was on an official recruiting visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was on the sidelines during Saturday’s Red-White spring football game, which drew an announced attendance of 66,045.

Allick’s younger sister, Bekka Allick, is a middle blocker on the Cornhusker’s national powerhouse volleyball team (they finished last season ranked No. 7 in the country).

Home » Sports » Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino comments on new Lobos

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep golf: Sonnenberg, Montoya win individual metro titles
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the ... Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the boys title and Amara Montoya of St. Pius X won for girls at the Metro Golf Championships.
2
Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eight NMU academy players announced their ... Eight NMU academy players announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United's team shop, with friends and family members holding ...
3
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster
4
Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that ...
5
Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support ...
ABQnews Seeker
“New Mexicans deserve to know who ... “New Mexicans deserve to know who is funding political advertisements that seek to influence their votes,” ethics commission spokeswoman Suha Musa said.
6
Photos: American Indian Week kicks off
ABQnews Seeker
There will be dance performances from ... There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center all week.
7
Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place ... The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.
8
BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night. Around 9:20 p.m. ...
9
Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors ended their case against a ... Prosecutors ended their case against a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 by playing recordings of jail calls.