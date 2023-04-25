Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college programs

Sometimes a long shot plan works out to perfection.

Such was the case for Mikah Madrid, whose lengthy shot at a college soccer career started with a suggestion from his dad, followed by a phone call to New Mexico United coach Zach Prince. Madrid was hoping to land a spot in United’s academy program but it wasn’t a sure thing.

“I called Zach Prince and ended up getting on trial for six weeks,” Madrid said. “I finally made the team and it’s been a dream for me. It’s blessed my life more than I thought it could.”

Madrid was one of eight NMU academy players who announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United’s team shop. Madrid played it up by unzipping a United jacket to reveal a UNLV t-shirt underneath.

His seven academy teammates took a more direct approach, with friends and family members holding up printed logos from their various college selections. Those players and schools are as follows:

Andres Robles (Central Arkansas), Jamal Bynum and Miles Merritt (Incarnate Word), Miguel Regino and Denilson Velasquez (Utah Tech), Cole Lobitz (Ft. Lewis College) and Baela Brucker (IUPUI).

Monday’s signings were ceremonial but the eight players took the opportunity to pose for photos with their families, friends, coaches and staff. The ceremony came two days after NMU’s academy team opened its 2023 season with a pair of wins in Colorado Springs.

David Estrada, a former United player who now serves as an assistant academy coach and community relations manager with the club, couldn’t help getting a bit emotional while introducing the players.

“This is big for us,” Estrada said, “seeing you guys take the next step in your journey with college soccer. You took a leap of faith and made our program better.”

NMU’s academy squad has enjoyed success on the field, advancing to the USL Academy National Tournament each of the last two years. Academy players Cristian Nava and Alex Waggoner won the golden ball (top player) and golden boot (top scorer) at the 2021 and 2022 tournaments, respectively.

Nava has since signed with United’s first team, while Waggoner is playing this season on an academy contract and appeared in United’s recent match at Monterey Bay. Robles and Merritt also signed academy contracts with United this season. Waggoner has signed to play collegiately at Michigan next season.