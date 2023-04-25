 Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college programs - Albuquerque Journal

Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college programs

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Eight members of New Mexico United’s academy team officially announced the collegiate programs they have signed to play for next season. From left to right: Miles Merritt, Jamal Bynum, Cole Lobitz, Andres Robles, Miguel Regino, Denilson Velasquez, Mikah Madrid and Baela Brucker. (Ken Sickenger/Journal)

Sometimes a long shot plan works out to perfection.

Such was the case for Mikah Madrid, whose lengthy shot at a college soccer career started with a suggestion from his dad, followed by a phone call to New Mexico United coach Zach Prince. Madrid was hoping to land a spot in United’s academy program but it wasn’t a sure thing.

“I called Zach Prince and ended up getting on trial for six weeks,” Madrid said. “I finally made the team and it’s been a dream for me. It’s blessed my life more than I thought it could.”

Madrid was one of eight NMU academy players who announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United’s team shop. Madrid played it up by unzipping a United jacket to reveal a UNLV t-shirt underneath.

His seven academy teammates took a more direct approach, with friends and family members holding up printed logos from their various college selections. Those players and schools are as follows:

Andres Robles (Central Arkansas), Jamal Bynum and Miles Merritt (Incarnate Word), Miguel Regino and Denilson Velasquez (Utah Tech), Cole Lobitz (Ft. Lewis College) and Baela Brucker (IUPUI).

Monday’s signings were ceremonial but the eight players took the opportunity to pose for photos with their families, friends, coaches and staff. The ceremony came two days after NMU’s academy team opened its 2023 season with a pair of wins in Colorado Springs.

David Estrada, a former United player who now serves as an assistant academy coach and community relations manager with the club, couldn’t help getting a bit emotional while introducing the players.

“This is big for us,” Estrada said, “seeing you guys take the next step in your journey with college soccer. You took a leap of faith and made our program better.”

NMU’s academy squad has enjoyed success on the field, advancing to the USL Academy National Tournament each of the last two years. Academy players Cristian Nava and Alex Waggoner won the golden ball (top player) and golden boot (top scorer) at the 2021 and 2022 tournaments, respectively.

Nava has since signed with United’s first team, while Waggoner is playing this season on an academy contract and appeared in United’s recent match at Monterey Bay. Robles and Merritt also signed academy contracts with United this season. Waggoner has signed to play collegiately at Michigan next season.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college programs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep golf: Sonnenberg, Montoya win individual metro titles
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the ... Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the boys title and Amara Montoya of St. Pius X won for girls at the Metro Golf Championships.
2
Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eight NMU academy players announced their ... Eight NMU academy players announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United's team shop, with friends and family members holding ...
3
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster
4
Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that ...
5
Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support ...
ABQnews Seeker
“New Mexicans deserve to know who ... “New Mexicans deserve to know who is funding political advertisements that seek to influence their votes,” ethics commission spokeswoman Suha Musa said.
6
Photos: American Indian Week kicks off
ABQnews Seeker
There will be dance performances from ... There will be dance performances from different American Indian tribes and pueblos at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center all week.
7
Journal wins 19 awards in four-state journalism contest
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place ... The Albuquerque Journal won six first-place awards and 19 overall in a regional journalism competition covering four western states.
8
BCSO investigates homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a bar and liquor store in the South Valley Sunday night. Around 9:20 p.m. ...
9
Jurors hear jail calls in trial of Jacqueline Vigil’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors ended their case against a ... Prosecutors ended their case against a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 by playing recordings of jail calls.