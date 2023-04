The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a person was discovered shot to death late Monday night north of Central SE.

Police were dispatched just after midnight to reports of a shooting in the area of Domingo and Charleston NE, APD said in a statement from officer Chase Jewell.

Officers discovered one person who had died of gunshot wounds prior to their arrival.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating and more details will be released as they become available.