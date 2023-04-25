‘Dark Winds’ second season to premiere July 30

The winds are getting stronger.

The second season of the AMC series “Dark Winds” is set to premiere on July 30. It will air on both AMC and AMC+.

According to Anne Hillerman — daughter of Tony Hillerman, which the series is based off of — the season will have six episodes.

“I’m excited to see the shows,” Hillerman writes. “I have really enjoyed this re-envisioning of my dad’s novels.”

The second season began filming in late 2022 and wrapped in March.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the series filmed in Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo, where its home base was Camel Rock Studios in Pojoaque.

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Utah, “Dark Winds” follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past.

He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee.

Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon bring Leaphorn and Chee to life in the series, alongside Jessica Matten, who brings Bernadette Manuelito to the screen and Noah Emmerich as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman.

The series is directed by Chris Eyre and produced by Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin and Vince Calandra.

The New Mexico Film Office said the production will employ 200 New Mexico crew members, 90 background/extras, and 60 New Mexico principal actors.

Anne Hillerman has continued the Leaphorn/Chee/Manuelito series. The eighth book, “The Way of the Bear,” is the most recent.