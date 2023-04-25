10-minute defense: Jacqueline Vigil murder trial wraps up with brief testimony from APD detective

An attorney representing a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in 2019 wrapped up her defense in about 10 minutes Tuesday morning, offering jurors testimony from a single witness.

Albuquerque Police Department detective Jessie Carter told jurors that he was ordered to review APD’s investigation in March 2020. Carter did so reluctantly and found it lacking key details, he said.

Asked by defense attorney Kathleen Rhinehart if important information was missing from the APD case file, Carter replied, “yes.” Carter offered few details in about 10 minutes of testimony.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero, 35, fatally shot Vigil at about 5 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, as she attempted to back out of the driveway of her West Side home on her way to the gym.

Talamantes-Romero is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and other charges stemming from what prosecutors describe as an hours-long crime spree that culminated in Vigil’s killing.

The defense presentation followed five days of testimony offered by prosecutors with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney were expected to begin closing arguments Tuesday afternoon before jurors begin deliberating.

Carter filed a whistleblower lawsuit last year alleging that APD violated Talamantes-Romero’s constitutional rights during a 2020 interview.

The lawsuit alleges that APD investigators who questioned Talamantes-Romero following his arrest in San Antonio, Texas, in January 2020 failed to inform him of his constitutional rights, the suit alleges.

Talamantes-Romero asked five times for an attorney during the interrogation but each time was ignored by the three APD detectives, Carter alleged in the lawsuit. Carter based the allegations on his review of a recording of the interview.

Carter also alleges that APD retaliated against him after he reported the alleged violations to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office and an APD supervisor. The lawsuit is pending in 2nd Judicial District Court.

By agreement between Rhinehart and prosecutors, Carter’s testimony Tuesday made no mention of the lawsuit or the allegations it contains.

Carter told jurors he was ordered by his superior in March 2020 to review the APD investigation up to that point.

“I didn’t want to be involved in this case,” Carter said in response to a question from Assistant Attorney General Greer Staley.

APD handed over the investigation to the District Attorney’s Office around July 2020, witnesses testified last week.

Carter said he had no involvement in the investigation after the case was turned over to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors vigorously opposed Carter’s testimony, arguing that Carter’s review had no relevance to the case.

District Judge Britt Baca-Miller agreed to allow Carter’s testimony Tuesday after listening to a summary of Carter’s proposed testimony without jurors present.

