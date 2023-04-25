Albuquerque Chef Mike White to be on Food Network. Find out when to watch

The spotlight will be on Albuquerque Chef Mike White tonight.

The owner of High Point Grill and Taproom will take part on the Food Network competition, “Supermarket Stakeout.”

The episode airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, on Food Network.

The episode is called, “Passport to the Parking Lot.”

“Supermarket Stakeout” is a series where four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.

In the episode, host Alex Guarnaschelli takes White and three other chefs on an international trip without leaving the parking lot.

First stop: Italy, where they dish up some countryside cuisine.

After judges Eric Adjepong and Gabe Bertaccini bid “ciao” to one chef, things get a little “bazaar” in Morocco. Only one chef will say “bonjour” to a year’s worth of groceries and the win.