 Schwazze, R.Greenleaf parent company, to acquire Everest Cannabis Co. in $38M deal - Albuquerque Journal

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Schwazze announced on Tuesday it plans to acquire Everest Cannabis Co. in a multi-million dollar deal. The company purchased R.Greenleaf last year for more than $40 million. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

One of Colorado’s largest cannabis companies is making another big acquisition in New Mexico, one that puts it in the running to become the state’s largest cannabis operator.

Schwazze announced on Tuesday it plans to acquire New Mexico-based Everest Cannabis Co. in a $38 million deal. The acquisition, if approved, will see Schwazze manage Everest’s 14 dispensaries, manufacturing and cultivation operations in the state.

The acquisition for Schwazze, which acquired New Mexico-based R.Greenleaf last year in a multi-million dollar transaction, will bring the company’s dispensary count to 32 in the state. 

The company expects the deal to close by the end of the second quarter, pending approval from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. Jessie Hunt, a spokeswoman for Schwazze’s New Mexico operations, said the company is currently working with the Cannabis Control Division on an asset purchase agreement to get the deal past the finish line. 

“We feel strongly that we’re one of the best cannabis operators in New Mexico,” Ken Diehl, New Mexico division president for Schwazze, told the Journal. “And we feel the same way about Everest. To have the ability to partner with Everest now — and you know, two of the best cannabis operators in New Mexico coming together as one, it’s just thoroughly exciting.”

Schwazze’s proposed acquisition of Everest follows a similar deal the Colorado-based company made last year when it purchased R.Greenleaf for $42 million ahead of the start of recreational sales. 

Since then, Schwazze has expanded R.Greenleaf’s presence in New Mexico with the addition of a new state-of-the-art grow and eight dispensaries — bringing its store count to 18. The latest R.Greenleaf store to open was the Carlsbad location last month. 

Growth wasn’t limited to just R.Greenleaf, however. 

Everest has expanded since 2021 from seven stores to now more than a dozen, including in border towns such as Texico and Sunland Park. Everest also opened another Albuquerque location earlier this month. 

Diehl told the Journal that Everest and R.Greenleaf will maintain their separate brands going forward because of the loyalty each company has with its customers. But, he said, the acquisition of Everest will allow for future cross sales of each company’s cannabis products. 

“Everest does a tremendous job and one of their best products is (its) Arise flower. And R.Greenleaf does a tremendous job with… the Skywalker flower,” he said. “We now have the ability to say to our R.Greenleaf customers, when this deal closes, ‘Hey, we now carry Arise in our R.Greenleaf stores’ and vice versa.”

