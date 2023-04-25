 How is UNM prioritizing safety, future development? Forums will be held this week to get feedback - Albuquerque Journal

How is UNM prioritizing safety, future development? Forums will be held this week to get feedback

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

UNM students bustle about on campus in October 2022 (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Some students reported feeling uneasy about people who are homeless approaching them on campus. One person said he saw someone smoking a “questionable substance” behind a tree. And another reported her car had been broken into in front of her sorority house.

Those were among the findings from a survey of hundreds of students, faculty and staff that was taken as part the creation of a University of New Mexico Integrated Campus Plan. The plan will be used as a guide for future development projects on its campuses addressing safety, stainability, access and mobility.

University officials and consultant groups working on the project are holding open houses this week to present the initial framework for the future, but there not maps or renderings of future development, said Rosemary Dudley, the university planner.

“I’m hoping we’ll have that ready by the fall, when people return for the semester,” she said. “But at this point, we’re still gleaning ideas.”

Sasaki Associates was hired to lead the project, and the university also contracted with Pland Collaborative, Walker Consultants and Ummo for the work, which is expected to take about 16 months, Dudley said.

Contract details weren’t immediately available on Tuesday.

The university held open houses on Tuesday and will hold similar events Wednesday and Thursday:

  •  From 9-11 a.m. at Dane Smith Hall on Wednesday.
  •  From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Happy Heart Bistro, 1001 Stanford NE, on Wednesday.
  • From 4-6 p.m. at Draft & Table in the UNM Student Union Building on Wednesday.
  • From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the student union Atrium on Thursday.
  • There will also be three forums with presentations and question-and-answer sessions Thursday in the Santa Ana Room at the student union Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

“We’re taking a look not only at the Albuquerque campuses, but also all the branch campuses that make up UNM,” said Carrie Latimer, an associate manager for Sasaki Associates and the project manager. “We want to take a full look at the 20-year vision of how UNM is going to grow in the future and how we want to prioritize things.”

