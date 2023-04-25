After record-breaking wildfires, New Mexico pushes to boost capacity for replanting forests

SANTA FE — A coalition of universities and public agencies is moving forward with plans to establish a $65 million reforestation center that would expand New Mexico’s capacity to replant trees and other vegetation in landscapes damaged by wildfire.

This year’s state budget package includes $8.5 million to launch the first phase of development — expected to include design and perhaps the purchase of land for the center.

State Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat and chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said the project is “absolutely vital” in a state with unique landscapes and strong cultural connections to the land.

“New Mexico faces some of the gravest threats from climate change,” he said Tuesday in an interview.

The New Mexico Reforestation Center, supporters say, would dramatically increase the production of tree seedlings and other vegetation necessary to help burned landscapes recover.

In some cases, Small said, the center could help provide trees and, in others, grasses and shrubs poised to thrive.

Sarah Cottrell Propst, the state’s Cabinet secretary for energy, minerals and natural resources, said the goal would be to produce “climate-smart tree seedlings.”

“The center will enable the scale-up that is needed to grow and plant trees that can survive in the harsh environment of lands burned by wildfire,” she said in a written statement.

New Mexico endured the two largest wildfires in its recorded history last year — one in northern New Mexico, another near Truth or Consequences — as 1,400 square-miles burned.

Somewhere between 150 million to 390 million seedlings would be needed to replant the land damaged by the 2022 wildfires, according to New Mexico State University.

The state now has capacity to produce up to 300,000 seedlings a year. The new center will be designed to produce up to five million tree seedlings a year.

“This will allow us to really address our backlog of reforestation needs,” Owen Burney, director of NMSU’s Forestry Research Center in Mora, said in a statement.

The team working on the New Mexico Reforestation Center includes the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department; Highlands University; NMSU and the University of New Mexico.

Potential sites for the project include areas in or around San Miguel County, the village of Mora, Española and Santa Clara Pueblo, Santa Fe and the middle Rio Grande Corridor, according to NMSU.

Leslie Edgar, associate dean of research at NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, said the $8.5 million in state funding will be enough to carry out the first phase of the project. Supporters are optimistic about securing the full $65 million — perhaps with help from the congressional delegation — to complete the center.

Small, who leads the key budget-writing committee in the state House, said the outlook is good for further investments to bolster New Mexico’s climate resilience.

The center, he said, could also make the state a global leader in forest recovery strategies.

“I think it’s a big step forward,” Small said.