Tinder date ends with handcuffs for man accused of posing as Bernalillo County deputy

If you asked Rico Dukes, his career as a Bernalillo County deputy was going swimmingly: He went from the graveyard to morning shift, had a gas card and got a recent upgrade to a Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle.

His Tinder profile showed him in uniform with the badge, gun and cuffs. Another photo showed the Bernalillo County Tahoe.

But the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Dukes’ online persona arresting for another reason — investigators say it was all make-believe.

Now the 26-year-old Albuquerque man is behind bars after being taken into custody by legitimate BCSO deputies and charged with impersonating a peace officer and unauthorized wearing of uniform or badge.

Dukes told deputies he got the outdated BCSO hat and uniform from Kaufman’s West, which sells uniforms, and bought the gun, magazines and ammunition from ABQ Guns in early March, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

It is unclear if Dukes has an attorney.

Court records show Dukes has been involved in two custody battles that involved restraining orders, including in 2021 when the mother of one of his children alleged Dukes threatened her and had previously been admitted to Kaseman Hospital for mental health concerns and was “not in his right mind.”

The investigation into Dukes’ online persona began after a woman was scrolling Tinder — a popular dating app — on Sunday when she came across Dukes’ profile and swiped right, according to the complaint. The two began messaging with Dukes telling the woman he “did one year with (Albuquerque police) that was horrible” so he transferred to BCSO.

Dukes apparently didn’t know the woman was a Bernalillo County employee.

Deputies said Dukes told the woman his patrol areas and bragged about having his BCSO Ford Explorer upgraded to the Tahoe. The woman responded, “ohhh the one in your pic? That’s such a pretty car” with an emoji.

At some point, the woman reached out to BCSO to confirm Dukes’ story and a detective took over messaging him, pretending to be the woman. Dukes agreed to meet at Monroe’s restaurant near Downtown and showed up in the full BCSO getup, but driving a Toyota Camry.

Lapel video showed a group of BCSO and federal officers surround Dukes’ vehicle with guns drawn. One yells, “Close your door and walk toward me. If you reach for that gun you will be shot.”

The video shows them handcuff and disarm Dukes — who’s wearing a BCSO polo and a duty belt — with an officer telling him, “I’ll explain everything in a minute.”

Dukes told deputies he made the Tinder post in February and, according to the complaint, bought the uniform from Kaufman’s months earlier by telling them “he was going to make promotional video for BCSO.”

Deputies said Dukes told them he bought the Glock 17, magazines and ammo from ABQ Guns in March.

Meanwhile, social media had a field day when BCSO posted a video of Dukes’ Tinder photos alongside arrest details on Facebook.

One woman wrote, “Took Halloween way too far bro.” Another added “at least he uses his real name.”

One person simply wrote “I’m here for the comments…”