Editorial: City asbestos blunder delays needed shelter

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

In tennis, they call it an unforced error, a mistake attributed to one’s own failure rather than the skill of an opponent.

But the city’s failure to check for asbestos in the old Lovelace hospital for nearly two years wasn’t just an unforced error. It’s also a violation of federal standards that put employees at risk and a blunder to frustrate every resident tired of the ever-present homeless problem.

Nearly a year after crews had begun an interior demolition to turn the former hospital in Southeast Albuquerque into a shelter and services hub, a city Building Safety Division employee raised red flags about asbestos protocols being followed.

The city finally checked a construction area for asbestos last month; parts of the 572,000-square-foot facility the city bought for $15 million in April 2021 had non-friable asbestos in the walls, ceiling sealant and flooring adhesive.

Somehow, no one in the Mayor Tim Keller administration or Gateway crew saw that coming, even though the building on Gibson SE first opened as a clinic in 1950, when asbestos was widely used for construction and fireproofing and before the public knew of its health hazards.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns asbestos is associated with lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis. The city is determining who was in the construction zone at the time and whether there were any health ramifications.

A city-contracted firm has since abated the 4,000-square-foot construction area where the asbestos was found, and city records indicate surveys of the next two project areas found no asbestos above permissible exposure levels. The Gateway project manager has been disciplined and managers have been given additional asbestos training.

The first phase of the so-called Gibson Health Hub was slated to open with beds for 50 women by the end of 2022. Now the debut of the Gateway Center has been moved to at least May.

The unforced error of not following federal standards governing hazardous air pollutants put employees at risk and a much-needed project further behind schedule following a lawsuit and a yearlong zoning battle with neighbors.

Meanwhile, the homeless will continue to sleep on Albuquerque streets, in parks and under overpasses.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

