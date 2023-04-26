 Editorial: AD’s sweet deal shows NMSU doesn’t get it - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: AD’s sweet deal shows NMSU doesn’t get it

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

New Mexico State University athletic director Mario Moccia must have a guardian angel, or a very good agent.

Despite the national disgrace the Aggies men’s basketball program has become — an outcome that developed and occurred on his watch and under a coach he hired — the NMSU AD has received a five-year contract extension.

The new contract was finalized on April 7, the very day former NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu stepped down as chancellor.

Coincidence or not, it sure doesn’t look good.

And Moccia received a hefty pay raise. Moccia, who has overseen Aggies Athletics since 2015, is currently paid $280,000 a year. His new contract will pay him $351,800 for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That will increase annually until he makes $425,000 for the final year of his contract, ending June 30, 2028.

NMSU spokesman Justin Banister said Moccia’s contract extension had been in the works for “several months.”

Several months ago — in November, is when former Aggie Mike Peake brought his gun to the UNM campus, snuck out of his hotel room with other players hours before the UNM rivalry game, and got into a fatal shootout with a UNM student.

Two months ago, in mid-February, is when the Aggies canceled their men’s basketball season amid allegations of team hazing and sexual assault.

Extending Moccia’s contract for five years, with a $145,000 raise to boot, signals NMSU leaders still haven’t grasped the consequences of the “egregious violations” and “despicable acts” Arvizu cited at a news conference in February.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

