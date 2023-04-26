 New Mexico prep softball has a new single-season home run champion - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico prep softball has a new single-season home run champion

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

It’s been a season chock full of offense, and on Tuesday, Cibola High’s Jalyn Montes broke New Mexico’s flashiest state softball record.

The senior shortstop/pitcher launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday afternoon against Atrisco Heritage — it was her 20th homer of the season, making her New Mexico’s single-season record holder in that category.

“I knew,” Montes said as she watched the ball fly over the left-field fence. “I was so excited. I even got emotional going around third base, it was such a proud moment for myself.”

Montes came into the day tied with two other players, including Cibola grad Val Swedberg (2010), with 19 home runs. Brianna Gallegos of Rio Rancho hit 19 in 2019.

“(Breaking the record) is what I’ve been working for my whole high school career,” said Montes, who has signed with Midland College.

Will the state record hold at 20? Too early to say.

Montes’ regular season is over. But she is guaranteed of at least one game in the Class 5A state tournament, which begins late next week.

And Montes is not the only player in Albuquerque chasing this record.

Albuquerque High senior Jazmyn Griego — who has played on four different club teams with Montes — has 18 home runs, and AHS still has two regular-season games remaining, Saturday at home against Los Lunas.

“Me and her text all the time,” Montes said. “It’s been so fun competing with her. … She’s been so supportive of me, and I’ve been so supportive of her.”

