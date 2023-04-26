Jacqueline Vigil was defiant before her killing, prosecutors tell jurors in closings

Jacqueline Vigil defied her attacker in the final moments of her life by honking her car horn, prosecutors told jurors in closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of her alleged killer.

Luis Talamantes-Romero entered the garage of Vigil’s West Side home in 2019 and pointed a .40-caliber handgun through the driver’s side window of her Cadillac with the intention of robbing the woman, Assistant Attorney General Greer Staley said.

“Why else would he have gone up to that car if not to rob Jacque,” Staley told jurors using Vigil’s nickname. Rather than cooperate, Vigil honked her horn, possibly to get the attention of her husband inside the couple’s home on Corte de Loma NW, she said.

“She’s honking, she’s drawing attention,” Staley said. “She defied him in that moment.” Talamantes-Romero “weighed his option” and fired a single gunshot that struck Vigil in the left side of her head.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury will begin deliberations Wednesday.

Talamantes-Romero, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and other charges he allegedly committed Nov. 19, 2019, during what prosecutors describe as crime spree that led to Vigil’s killing.

Prosecutors allege Talamantes-Romero fatally shot Vigil as she attempted to back out of the driveway on her way to the gym.

Vigil, 55, was the mother of two State Police officers. The case gained national attention when Sam Vigil and his sons attended a news conference at the White House, where then-President Donald Trump announced the case would be included in the federal crime fighting initiative, Operation Legend.

Defense attorney Kathleen Rhinehart offered jurors an alternative theory that Talamantes-Romero’s co-defendant, Isaac Ramirez, was the gunman who killed Vigil.

“The state’s star witness is in fact the killer in his case,” Rhinehart told jurors.

In more than a week of testimony, prosecutors offered no evidence that Talamantes-Romero entered the garage where Vigil was fatally shot, Rhinehart said in her closing argument Tuesday.

“It was Isaac (Ramirez) that was in that garage,” she said. Rhinehart reminded jurors that Ramirez reached a plea deal that limits his sentence to seven years in prison and required him to testify in Talamantes-Romero’s trial.

“His concern for his own future is motivating him to do whatever he can to convict Mr. Talamantes,” she said of Ramirez.

Prosecutors highlighted Ramirez’s testimony as a key factor in the case. Ramirez told jurors last week that he was with Talamantes-Romero that morning and witnessed Vigil’s killing from the passenger seat of the Jeep.

Ramirez told jurors last week he and Talamantes-Romero saw the garage door open at the Vigils’ home on Corte de Loma NW and decided to steal Vigil’s Cadillac.

When Ramirez refused to participate in the robbery, Talamantes-Ramero pulled a handgun, loaded a round in the chamber and told Ramirez, “don’t tell me what to do.”

Talamantes-Romero then pulled the Jeep directly behind Vigil’s Cadillac and approached the driver’s side window,” Ramirez told jurors. He then heard the honk of a car horn followed immediately by a gunshot, he said.

Prosecutors also replayed for jurors a desperate and tearful 911 call that Sam Vigil made the morning of the killing. Vigil told a dispatcher he heard a car horn and went into his garage to find his wife slumped in the driver’s seat.

“Somebody shot my wife,” a frantic Sam Vigil told the 911 dispatcher. “She was going to the gym.” Vigil said he heard a car honk. “When I got out there I saw a Jeep backing up and took off really fast around the corner.”

Assistant Attorney General John Duran said Talamantes-Romero has shown his willingness to use violence in response to anyone who opposes his will.

“You get in Luis Talamantes’ way, and you die,” Duran told jurors.

On Tuesday morning, Rhinehart wrapped up her defense in about 10 minutes, offering testimony from a single witness.

Albuquerque Police Department detective Jessie Carter told jurors that he was ordered to review APD’s investigation in March 2020. Carter did so reluctantly and found it lacking key details, he said.

Asked by Rhinehart if important information was missing from the APD case file, Carter replied, “yes,” but offered few details during his 10-minute testimony.

Carter filed a whistleblower lawsuit last year alleging that APD violated Talamantes-Romero’s constitutional rights during a 2020 interview.

The lawsuit alleges that APD investigators who questioned Talamantes-Romero following his arrest in San Antonio, Texas, in January 2020 failed to inform him of his constitutional rights, the suit alleges.