Bernalillo County budget adds 56 new jobs

Bernalillo County will soon have more employees maintaining parks, patrolling open space lands and assessing how the county spends the behavioral health tax it collects each year.

That’s because of 56 new jobs created in the $402.4 million general fund budget the County Commission passed Tuesday night.

The new titles run the gamut from administrative assistants and lifeguards to open space deputies, firefighters and a deputy county manager for behavioral health. All together, they increase the number of county jobs — which is now 2,870 — by about 2%.

County administrators pitched most of the new jobs during a public budget hearing last month in what was presented as a $398.4 million spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1; however, elected officials have since pushed for greater expansion in what they say are three key areas: public safety, behavioral health and quality of life.

“This is what we’ve heard from constituents, and this is what we feel needs to be reflected in our budget — our big role in the community is to fund programs needed out there,” Commission Chairwoman Barbara Baca said in an interview.

Baca and Eric Olivas — the commission’s two newest members — advocated to double the number of “mobile crisis teams” in the county. Those units answer certain 911 calls with a trained law enforcement officer and a behavioral health clinician.

The budget also creates four new Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy positions for open space lands. Baca described that as a response to the Albuquerque Police Department’s recent move to disband its open space unit.

Baca and Olivas also requested four new “BernCo Clean Team” jobs, thus expanding a program largely centered on landscape maintenance and litter removal at county facilities. Olivas said the teams will ideally supplement what city of Albuquerque-funded crews do throughout the metro area.

The fiscal year 2024 budget also includes new jobs in the Behavioral Health Initiative. A special tax initiated in 2015 funds the BHI and is expected to bring in $35 million in the coming year.

The budget funds two new BHI data analyst positions, which the commissioners say will enable the county to better share information and discern the effectiveness of county-funded programs.

“It’s very clear we’re not doing right by our taxpayers in making sure we’re leading with data and leading (by showing) what are the right programs in the right places at the right times,” Olivas said of the current setup.

The budget also creates a new deputy county manger for behavioral health, someone who would oversee both the BHI, which contracts with outside providers, as well as the detox and other direct services provided at the county-run CARE Campus. The BHI and CARE Campus directors currently report to different divisions, and County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said this will put them under a single administrator with clear behavioral health focus.

“It deserves to have that prominence of having a deputy county manger at the helm,” she said.

While Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said he hoped the county would in the future consider how certain technology might reduce new manpower needs, he lauded the new opportunities.

“I want to implore anybody watching this meeting tonight: if you have somebody in your family that needs a job, we’ve got a bunch of jobs here,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Other notes about the approved FY 24 general fund budget: