NM permanent funds are more flush than ever — and still growing — amid revenue windfall

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s unprecedented revenue surge has led to roaring inflows into the state’s permanent funds, even as year-over-year spending levels have also spiked.

Fueled largely by booming oil and natural gas production, the total amount of money in the state’s various investment funds has nearly doubled over the last five years — from $23 billion to nearly $43 billion —and lawmakers have created new funds for early childhood and conservation programs.

That exponential growth means a steady funding engine for New Mexico when oil production slows, though that’s not currently projected to happen until the late 2020s or early 2030s, according to a report presented Tuesday to the State Investment Council.

Dawn Iglesias, the SIC’s investment strategist, said the total $8 billion that flowed into the state’s investment funds last year — a figure that included larger-than-expected inflows into the early childhood trust fund created in 2020 — could alter the state’s trajectory.

“To call it a record-breaking year is a complete understatement,” Iglesias said. “Last year was unlike one we’d ever seen before, and could be unlike one we’ll ever see again.”

While this year’s inflows are not projected to be as robust, the amount of money going into the state’s largest permanent fund from oil and natural gas taxes and royalties, along with other revenue sources, could continue to exceed $200 million per month for the next decade, Iglesias said.

For context, the first time the fund ever recorded a monthly inflow of more than $100 million was in January 2020.

As a result of the recent growth, New Mexico now has the 33rd largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, just ahead of the Hong Kong Future Fund and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

Among states, only Alaska and Texas have larger total investment funds than New Mexico.

Revenue bonanza boosts fund inflows

Some of the record-shattering inflows into New Mexico’s permanent funds have happened automatically, under formulas set in state law.

The early childhood trust fund, for instance, has grown exponentially since the fund was set up to benefit from energy-related tax collections in years when total state cash reserves exceed 25% of spending levels. Last year alone, more than $3 billion flowed into the fund.

But lawmakers have also used some of the state’s revenue windfall to create new funds and bolster existing funds.

That includes a $475 million appropriation this year to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund, which had seen its total value dwindle in past years, and $100 million to establish two new funds aimed at financing statewide reforestation and other conservation projects.

Many of the other state permanent funds also spin off annual distributions for specific beneficiaries, which include public schools, water projects and tobacco cessation programs.

In fact, the distribution level from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund — the largest of the funds — will increase this year after voters in November 2022 overwhelmingly approved a proposal to earmark more money from the fund for early childhood programs and K-12 schools.

Meanwhile, the nine funds that will exist as of this summer are invested by the State Investment Council, and top state investment officials said Tuesday the record-shattering inflows into the funds will match or exceed distributions for roughly the next decade.

That will reduce the pressure on investment decisions and could allow for compound interest to occur, said Vince Smith, the State Investment Office’s chief investment officer.

“It will look like magic over the next few years how these funds are able to grow,” Smith said during Tuesday’s meeting.

But he also cautioned that current market conditions appear choppy, with inflation and labor supply issues possibly limiting investment growth.

Funds could prove critical amid future uncertainty

There’s also the uncertainty of oil prices, which could affect production levels in southeast New Mexico’s Permian Basin.

The area has emerged as one of the nation’s most productive drilling hotspots due to horizontal drilling and other technological advances, helping New Mexico pass North Dakota to become the nation’s second-highest oil producer — trailing only Texas.

However, previous sustained downturns in oil prices — most recently in 2020 — have precipitated state budget shortfalls.

“No one really knows what prices are going to be next year — let alone 10 years from now,” Iglesias said.

As for the State Investment Council, members said Tuesday the state’s strategy of using excess current revenue to build more stability for the future is one that could pay dividends for years to come.

They also voted to approve new investment strategies for all but two of the funds. Those votes could take place next month.

“There are variables, but it looks solid and conservative from my vantage point,” said state Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, who serves as the SIC’s vice chairwoman.