Five Lobos enter the transfer portal, and what this means

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Chad Alexander, left, seen during spring practice in 2022, reportedly has entered the transfer portal. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

College football’s spring transfer window opened on April 15 and closes on April 30. New Mexico football has yet to add anybody new this spring, but five have announced their decision to leave in the past 10 days.

The five:

Redshirt senior CHAD ALEXANDER (RB)

Declared intention to transfer on April 15 (Twitter)

Uncommitted

Redshirt sophomore ZACCHAEUS WILLIAMS (OL)

Declared intention to transfer on April 22 (Twitter)

Uncommitted

Redshirt freshman DONALD DIXON III (OL)

Declared intention to transfer on April 23 (Twitter)

Uncommitted

Junior ALEX MURRELL (WR)

Declared intention to transfer on Monday (Twitter)

Uncommitted

Redshirt freshman MYRON CARTER (RB)

@farrellportal announced Carter’s decision to transfer on Tuesday (Twitter)

Uncommitted

WHAT THESE MOVES MEAN: At its core, these moves free up scholarships. Going off what head coach Danny Gonzales said in a press conference on April 17, UNM has just one free scholarship to spare (84/85), with seven incoming signees and plans to add more players via the portal.

Further movement, whether it’s a little or a lot, feels like a guarantee at this point.

Of the four listed, Murrell, Carter and Alexander’s departures appear to be products of attrition. A junior college transfer from Foothill Community College, Murrell came in this spring and flashed considerable speed but wasn’t running up top all too often, if at all, in a receiver room that’s become the most improved position group on the team.

Alexander (96 rushing yards on 24 attempts over four seasons with the Lobos) and Carter (no statistics from 2022) were in similar positions, looking to carve out roles behind Andrew Henry, Sherod White and Christian Washington this spring.

With Dorian Lewis making a late-spring surge, the running-back room has only grown more crowded. Paths to climb the depth chart maybe didn’t grow slimmer, but more convoluted, for the departing two.

As for Williams and Dixon III, Gonzales was clear in describing New Mexico’s main intent with the spring transfer window: add depth on the offensive line as opposed to manufacturing it.

Gonzales confirmed as recently as April 17 UNM has hosted and intends to host more transfer linemen with Sam Telesa (Georgetown), Ikani Tuiono (Independence CC) and Reese Steele (Iowa CC) on the way. At the very least, Dixon and Williams entering the portal makes way for two of those linemen to come in and fill those vacant scholarships this summer.

To see updated transfer information, head to the spring transfer tracker at abqjournal.com and check future editions.

