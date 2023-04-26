It won’t be friendly: Five things for fans to know about Rising-United US Open Cup match

It won’t count toward the USL Championship standings and it certainly doesn’t qualify as a friendly.

Instead, sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC square off Wednesday at Isotopes Park in what amounts to a U.S. Open Cup rubber match.

Both teams have stumbled out of the USLC starting gates, and the prospect of facing each other in a knockout-format tournament match is more than enough to get the competitive juices flowing. Here are five things for fans to know about Wednesday’s matchup:

⋄ FULL SPEED AHEAD: For United (1-3-1) it will be the second of three matches in an eight-day span, and coach Zach Prince was asked Tuesday if he might be tempted to start younger players in the non-league contest. Prince did just that in 6-0 win over amateur side NMSU UDA in the Open Cup’s second round.

Not this time.

“We’ll put the best team out to beat Phoenix,” he said.

⋄ CHANGING COLORS: Prince’s “best team” could well include a pair of players who lined up for Rising FC last season – forwards Greg Hurst and Santi Moar. Hurst scored the decisive goal as host Phoenix earned a 2-1 win to knock United out of the 2022 tournament.

That result could be considered payback for 2019, when New Mexico ousted Phoenix from Open Cup play on penalty kicks.

Hurst smiled when asked recently about Wednesday’s rubber match.

“It’s always fun playing your old team,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to it.”

⋄ BIG SPENDERS? Rising FC (1-1-4 in 2023) does not closely resemble the club that earned two one-goal wins over United in a five-day span last season – nor the COVID-depleted side that got clobbered 7-0 at UNM Soccer Stadium. Still, Prince noted a stockpile of talent when scouting for Wednesday’s match.

“They only have three, four players back from last year,” he said of Rising FC. “Everyone else is new. I think they probably spent a lot of money bringing guys in, guys from around the world, but it’s a very talented roster. They’ve got plenty of guys that can hurt you. But so do we.”

⋄ PUNCHING BACK: United has struggled to find consistency and a finishing touch around the net in 2023, managing just five goals in five USLC matches. Missed opportunities on the attacking end and a combination of costly defensive mistakes and unlucky bounces have made for a frustrating start.

Prince acknowledged his team’s breakdowns but remains confident United will put things together.

“We’ve been inconsistent,” he said. “We’ve had long stretches of playing really well, so we know we can do it. But a few times we’ve gotten punched in the face a little bit and didn’t respond fast enough. We need to be really, really aggressive in this match and try to build confidence and momentum.”

⋄ MISSING PIECES: United has been set back by injuries to attacking threats Cristian Nava and Chris Wehan. Nava recently underwent successful ACL surgery and is out for the season, while Wehan is expected to miss a few more matches with a lower body injury.

“You want to have consistency in your lineup, but things don’t always go to plan,” Prince said. “Do we miss Cristian and Chris? Of course. But this is an opportunity for other guys to step up. We have two games at home this week and we need to take advantage of them.”

United hosts Orange County SC for a USL Championship match Saturday.

NOTE: Tickets for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match are $19 for all seats. They can be purchased at the gate or online at newmexicoutd.com.