Game Day: Players to watch, other trends as United hosts Phoenix Rising on Wednesday

GAME DAY: PHOENIX RISING at NM UNITED

Wednesday, 7 p.m., Isotopes Park, 101.7 FM, Estrella TV, YouTube (streaming)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Phoenix (1-1-4): After missing the USLC postseason in 2022, Rising FC largely overhauled its roster for coach Juan Guerra’s first full season with the club. Phoenix brought in plenty of proven talent, including goal scorers Danny Trejo, who previously played for MLS side LAFC and USLC’s Las Vegas Lights. Trejo and Manuel Arteaga, formerly of Indy Eleven, have combined to score five of Phoenix’s seven goals in USLC play this season. Arteaga has consistently been in the middle of things with 10 shots and six chances created. Phoenix has arguably been better defensively than on the attack with a back line anchored by Jamaican Kevon Lambert and goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo. The latter has played primarily for MLS side Atlanta United before joining Rising FC on loan this season. Novo ranks second in the USLC with 25 saves to go along with nine goals conceded.

New Mexico (1-3-1): As good as its attack has looked at times, United has yet to put together a consistent 90 minutes against USL Championship

competition. NMU has scored more than one goal just once (a 4-2 loss to Monterey Bay) and badly needs a breakthrough from its front line. Ironically, two good candidates are Greg Hurst and Santi Moar, who will be facing their former team in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup third-round match. Hurst has yet to score for New Mexico but picked up two key goals in United-Rising FC matchups last season (both won by Phoenix). Moar, a prolific scorer for both clubs in the past, picked up his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs and has been close on numerous other occasions. Moar scored 12 goals for United in 2019 and had 18 goals and 12 assists in the 2020-21 seasons for Rising FC.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico is making its third U.S. Open Cup run, but Wednesday’s match will be the first match played at Isotopes Park. United hosted a match at UNM Soccer Stadium last season and played this year’s second-round contest at Rio Rancho High School. … Phoenix Rising has not appeared at Isotopes Park since 2019. Its only game in Albuquerque since then came last season, a COVID-delayed match at UNM in which Phoenix was without multiple regulars. United won 7-0.