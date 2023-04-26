College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men’s tennis player of year

League honors Lobo Azkara

COLORADO SPRINGS — New Mexico’s Arda Azkara, who went a perfect 6-0 in league men’s tennis at No. 1 singles, was named the Mountain West men’s tennis Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Along with Azkara, of Izmet, Turkey, Aram Noroozian was named All-Mountain West in singles, and Azkara and Alex Maggs were named All-Mountain West in doubles.

UNM under second-year coach Chris Russell, is 15-5 overall, 6-0 in league play. The Lobos open Mountain West tournament play Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the top seed against either UNLV or Utah State.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: New Mexico junior Katherine Jhang was named to the 2023 All-Mountain West singles team Tuesday. The Idaho transfer went 12-4 in duals in singles, primarly at the No. 2 position. UNM is the No. 9 seed in the league tournament and opens Wednesday in Las Vegas vs. San Jose State.

TRACK AND FIELD: New Mexico’s Gracelyn Larkin earned her second conference women’s track athlete of the week award on Tuesday.

The junior from Rosseau, Ontario, ran the 5,000 meters in 15 minutes, 38.73 seconds, best by a league runner this season, on Friday at the Payton Jordan Invitational hosted by Stanford.

Lobos are entered in three meets this weekend (Penn Relays, the Texas Tech Crofoot Invitational, Fresno State Invitational), then gear up for the conference championships May 11-13 at Fresno State.

NMSU women 3rd in the WAC

In Blaine, Washington, New Mexico State’s two-year run as Western Athletic Conference women’s golf champion ended with a third-place finish in the WAC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Aggies finished at 28-over 892, nine strokes behind champion Sam Houston.

Alison Gastelum led NMSU individually with a 54-hold total of 3-over 219, good for fifth place.

NMSU BASEBALL: In Las Cruces, the Aggies (10-26) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over NAIA school Ottawa Universiy-Arizona.

Kevin Jimenez went 3-for-3, homered and drove in five runs for NMSU.