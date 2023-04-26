 College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men's tennis player of year - Albuquerque Journal

College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men’s tennis player of year

By ABQJournal News Staff

League honors Lobo Azkara

COLORADO SPRINGS — New Mexico’s Arda Azkara, who went a perfect 6-0 in league men’s tennis at No. 1 singles, was named the Mountain West men’s tennis Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Arda Azkara (UNM)

Along with Azkara, of Izmet, Turkey, Aram Noroozian was named All-Mountain West in singles, and Azkara and Alex Maggs were named All-Mountain West in doubles.

UNM under second-year coach Chris Russell, is 15-5 overall, 6-0 in league play. The Lobos open Mountain West tournament play Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the top seed against either UNLV or Utah State.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: New Mexico junior Katherine Jhang was named to the 2023 All-Mountain West singles team Tuesday. The Idaho transfer went 12-4 in duals in singles, primarly at the No. 2 position. UNM is the No. 9 seed in the league tournament and opens Wednesday in Las Vegas vs. San Jose State.

TRACK AND FIELD: New Mexico’s Gracelyn Larkin earned her second conference women’s track athlete of the week award on Tuesday.

The junior from Rosseau, Ontario, ran the 5,000 meters in 15 minutes, 38.73 seconds, best by a league runner this season, on Friday at the Payton Jordan Invitational hosted by Stanford.

Lobos are entered in three meets this weekend (Penn Relays, the Texas Tech Crofoot Invitational, Fresno State Invitational), then gear up for the conference championships May 11-13 at Fresno State.

NMSU women 3rd in the WAC

In Blaine, Washington, New Mexico State’s two-year run as Western Athletic Conference women’s golf champion ended with a third-place finish in the WAC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Aggies finished at 28-over 892, nine strokes behind champion Sam Houston.

Alison Gastelum led NMSU individually with a 54-hold total of 3-over 219, good for fifth place.

NMSU BASEBALL: In Las Cruces, the Aggies (10-26) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over NAIA school Ottawa Universiy-Arizona.

Kevin Jimenez went 3-for-3, homered and drove in five runs for NMSU.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men’s tennis player of year

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men's tennis ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went ... New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went a perfect 6-0 in league men's tennis at No. 1 singles, was named the Mountain West men's tennis ...
2
City seeks 40% pay cut for team monitoring police ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque is seeking ... The city of Albuquerque is seeking a 40% pay cut for the team overseeing the Albuquerque Police Department's reform efforts, citing a lighter workload ...
3
Prep notes: Rio Rancho AD leaves; Eldorado hoops star ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from ... Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from Rio Rancho Public Schools as the district athletic director for a second time. A familiar face will be ...
4
It won't be friendly: Five things for fans to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United ... Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC square off Wednesday at Isotopes Park in what amounts to a U.S. Open Cup ...
5
Five Lobos enter the transfer portal, and what this ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico football has yet to ... New Mexico football has yet to add anybody new this spring, but five have announced their decision to leave in the past 10 days.
6
Game Day: Players to watch, other trends as United ...
ABQnews Seeker
As good as its attack has ... As good as its attack has looked at times, United has yet to put together a consistent 90 minutes against USL Championship competition.
7
How is UNM prioritizing safety, future development? Forums will ...
ABQnews Seeker
University officials and consultant groups working ... University officials and consultant groups working working on UNM's future development plans are holding open houses this week to present the initial framework for ...
8
NM permanent funds are more flush than ever — ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unprecedented revenue surge has ... New Mexico's unprecedented revenue surge has led to roaring inflows into the state's permanent funds, even as year-over-year spending levels have also spiked. Fueled ...
9
City seeks 40% pay cut for Albuquerque Police monitoring ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city is citing a lighter ... The city is citing a lighter workload and the progress made with recent compliance gains in proposing lowering the fee of attorney James Ginger ...