 After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access to abortion - Albuquerque Journal

After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access to abortion

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Curt Miller, right, pastor of the East Mountain Cowboy Church in Edgewood, prays with people attending the Edgewood Town Council meeting. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

EDGEWOOD — After an eight and a half hour long public meeting Tuesday night — including more than two hours of executive session while officials consulted with attorneys and three hours of public comment — the Edgewood town commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting the operation of abortion clinics.  

A couple hundred people filed into the Edgewood Town Office for the meeting, filling the commission chambers until there was standing room only and spilling over to an overflow room. A line 20-deep formed as people waited to get in the doors.

With scattered applause, laughter and mumbles of agreement — the mayor repeatedly warning the crowd to “stay respectful” — attendees in the standing-room only chamber signaled their support of the ordinance. 

It was the first time a governing body had debated what supporters call a “de facto abortion ban” after state legislators passed House Bill 7, which prohibits municipalities from restricting access to reproductive health care. That bill goes into effect in mid June. 

After a round of applause when the ordinance passed around 1:30 a.m. commissioner Ken Brennan warned that it was setting up the town for a costly and time-consuming legal fight.

“This is going to be a long battle, its going to be a long fight and it’s going to be expensive,” he said. “I’m holding everybody who has already said it today and in the last meeting that we had that they’re going to support us with their voices and their checkbooks. This is going to be difficult and it’s going to be hard. I pray to god that we all survive and that we make this a better place for everybody.”

Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, one of the sponsors of House Bill 7 stands in the back as over 120 other people fill the Edgewood Council Chambers on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

One of the sponsors of the bill, Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said she attended the meeting in support of those who are in opposition to the ordinance and to promote the “understanding of the laws that we have in the books and the protections that we have in place for choice.”

Speaking with the Journal while the four commissioners and mayor were in executive session consulting an attorney from Texas, Romero said that if the ordinance passes it will be in violation of the law. But she also acknowledged that the state is entering “uncharted territory” as there are multiple legal disputes winding through the courts.

“This has been very clear throughout the meeting that this law was proposed by someone who has been proposing these laws in Texas and now he’s brought them to Edgewood,” Romero said. “They’re coming from out of state and they’re playing out these very litigious wars in our own state.” 

Commissioners heard more than three hours of public comment, after voting down an earlier motion to wrap it up by 10 p.m. Among the roughly 30 Edgewood residents who spoke about half were in favor of the ordinance and half were against. Among those who hailed from around the state the majority spoke in favor.

‘We love what they’re doing’ 

Tanya Watkins and her husband John drove in from Rio Rancho and expressed disappointment that their own city government wasn’t taking up a similar ordinance. 

“We decided to come and support them. We love what they’re doing, I would like to see this ignite little fires all over the state of New Mexico,” said Watkins, from the Coalition of Conservatives in Action. “I think that for the most part New Mexico does have conservative values and I think that our government is not representing our values.”

John Watkins, with the Coalition of Conservatives in Action, from Rio Rancho, and over 120 other people filled the commission chambers for the Edgewood Town Council meeting on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Others came in from Clovis, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Moriarty and elsewhere. Even more participated via Zoom. Mark Lee Dickson, an anti-abortion activist from Texas who has been traveling the country helping jurisdictions with similar ordinances, was also in attendance.

He told the Journal he was simultaneously monitoring a city council meeting debating the issue in Illinois.  

Elvira Maxwell, of Edgewood, said she had been to commission meetings before but this was the “hottest issue.” 

“You can’t be in the middle, you can’t say ‘It’s my body, I should have a choice, it’s my body’ Well God didn’t design us like that,” said Maxwell who sat in the front row with her friend from Sandia Park. “You say ‘This is right this is wrong.'”

However Linda Burke, of Edgewood, said she didn’t think the crowd of supporters of the ordinance was representative of how residents of the town feel.

“Why put us through this? Why cause the legal turmoil it’s going to cause? Why cause the distraction away from all of the work that needs to be done?” Burke said. “All of our staff, if they’re distracted from finding funding and making sure things are happening, how does that bode well for our town?” 

Linda Burke, of Edgewood, speaks against an ordinance to limit abortions, during the Edgewood Town Council meeting, in on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Similar ordinances passed 

The town of a little more than 6,000 is the latest New Mexico jurisdiction to consider restricting abortion care. The move comes on the heels of similar ordinances passed in Lea and Roosevelt Counties and the cities of Hobbs, Clovis and Eunice.

Like the others, Edgewood’s ordinance is based on the Comstock Act — federal legislation from the 1870s that prohibits the mailing of “obscene material,” including medication or equipment used in abortions. Edgewood’s ordinance allows private citizens, with some exceptions, to sue someone who violates the act and allows for the plaintiff to be awarded at least $10,000 as well as costs and attorney fees. An earlier version of the ordinance had allowed $100,000 in damages.

The other municipalities with similar ordinances are already embroiled in court cases. 

In January, state Attorney General Raúl Torrez asked the New Mexico Supreme Court for a ruling to prohibit Lea and Roosevelt Counties and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis from enacting their ordinances on the grounds that they violate civil rights guaranteed by the state Constitution and infringe on the state’s authority to regulate health care.

Late last month, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling temporarily blocking the ordinances while it considers the case. It specifically asked the parties to address the impacts of House Bill 7. 

The city of Eunice was not named in Torrez’s petition because it passed its ordinance the same day that the petition was filed. 

But last week, it filed suit against him and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, claiming that the federal Comstock Act trumps the state’s law. That lawsuit will be heard in state district court in Lea County.

In response to questions about Edgewood’s ordinance, the Attorney General’s Office has said that once the state Supreme Court resolves the “outstanding legal questions” it is prepared to take formal legal action to prevent jurisdictions from adopting ordinances restricting access to abortion. 

