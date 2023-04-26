 China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

By Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia’s war with the country.

A government statement reported by state TV gave no indication whether the Chinese envoy would visit Russia.

“China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the statement said.

It made no mention of Russia or President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the statement warned.

China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion.

Xi and Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 attack saying their governments had a “no limits friendship.”

Xi’s government released a peace proposal in February and called for a cease-fire and talks.

“Negotiation is the only viable way out,” state TV said in a report on Xi’s comments to Zelenskyy.

“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the report said. “All parties concerned should remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look at the future and destiny of themselves and humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.”

Home » News » World » China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access ...
ABQnews Seeker
After an eight-and-a-half hour long public ... After an eight-and-a-half hour long public meeting Tuesday night, the Edgewood town commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting the operation of ...
2
City seeks 40% pay cut for Albuquerque Police monitoring ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city is citing a lighter ... The city is citing a lighter workload and the progress made with recent compliance gains in proposing lowering the fee of attorney James Ginger ...
3
Tinder date ends with handcuffs for man accused of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's the meet cute (including video) ... Here's the meet cute (including video) of how Bernalillo County deputies arranged a date with a 26-year-old Albuquerque man who was allegedly posing as ...
4
Shake it up with old school vibes: 13 Albuquerque-area ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for ... Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for Best Diner's in America Poll, here's a list of 13 Albuquerque-area diners.
5
'VIEWPOINT' explores minimalism and abstraction through art
ABQnews Seeker
"VIEWPOINT: Abstract Minimalism in Taos" features ... "VIEWPOINT: Abstract Minimalism in Taos" features 20 works by 13 artists culled from 152 submissions,
6
New Mexico prep softball has a new single-season home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cibola High's Jalyn Montes broke New ... Cibola High's Jalyn Montes broke New Mexico's flashiest state softball record on Tuesday.
7
NM permanent funds are more flush than ever — ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unprecedented revenue surge has ... New Mexico's unprecedented revenue surge has led to roaring inflows into the state's permanent funds, even as year-over-year spending levels have also spiked. Fueled ...
8
Jacqueline Vigil was defiant before her killing, prosecutors tell ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jacqueline Vigil sounded her car horn ... Jacqueline Vigil sounded her car horn in an act of defiance in the moments before she was fatally shot, prosecutors told jurors in closing ...
9
After record-breaking wildfires, New Mexico pushes to boost capacity ...
ABQnews Seeker
A coalition of universities and public ... A coalition of universities and public agencies is moving forward with plans to establish a $65 million reforestation center that would expand New Mexico's ...
10
How is UNM prioritizing safety, future development? Forums will ...
ABQnews Seeker
University officials and consultant groups working ... University officials and consultant groups working working on UNM's future development plans are holding open houses this week to present the initial framework for ...