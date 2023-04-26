 Singapore executes man for helping buy 2 pounds of cannabis - Albuquerque Journal

Singapore executes man for helping buy 2 pounds of cannabis

By Zen Soo / Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty.

Tangaraju was hanged Wednesday morning and his family was given the death certificate, according to a tweet from activist Kirsten Han of the Transformative Justice Collective, which advocates for abolishing the death penalty in Singapore.

Although Tangaraju was not caught with the cannabis, prosecutors said phone numbers traced him as the person responsible for coordinating the delivery of the drugs. Tangaraju had maintained that he was not the one communicating with the others connected to the case.

At a United Nations Human Rights briefing Tuesday, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called on the Singapore government to adopt a “formal moratorium” on executions for drug-related offenses.

“Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international norms and standards,” said Shamdasani, who added that increasing evidence shows the death penalty is ineffective as a deterrent.

Singapore authorities say there is a deterrent effect, citing studies that traffickers carry amounts below the threshold that would bring a death penalty.

The island-state’s imposition of the death penalty for drugs is in contrast with its neighbors. In Thailand, cannabis has essentially been legalized, and Malaysia has ended the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes.

Singapore executed 11 people last year for drug offenses. One case that spurred international concern involved a Malaysian man whose lawyers said he was mentally disabled.

The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network condemned Tangaraju’s execution as “reprehensible.”

“The continued use of the death penalty by the Singaporean government is an act of flagrant disregard for international human rights norms and casts aspersion on the legitimacy of Singapore’s criminal justice system,” the statement said.

Relatives and activists had sent letters to Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob to plead for clemency. In a video posted by the Transformative Justice Collective, Tangaraju’s niece and nephew appealed to the public to raise concerns to the government over Tangaraju’s impending execution.

An application filed by Tangaraju on Monday for a stay of execution was dismissed without a hearing Tuesday.

“Singapore claims it affords people on death row ‘due process’, but in reality fair trial violations in capital punishment cases are the norm: Defendants are being left without legal representation when faced with imminent execution, as lawyers who take such cases are intimidated and harassed,” said Maya Foa, director of non-profit human rights organization Reprieve.

Critics say Singapore’s death penalty has mostly snared low-level mules and done little to stop drug traffickers and organized syndicates. But Singapore’s government says that all those executed have been accorded full due process under the law and that the death penalty is necessary to protect its citizens.

British billionaire Richard Branson, who is outspoken against the death penalty, had also called for a halt of the execution in a blog post, saying that “Singapore may be about to kill an innocent man.”

Singapore authorities criticized Branson’s allegations, stating that he had shown disrespect for the Singaporean judicial system as evidence had shown that Tangaraju was guilty.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Singapore executes man for helping buy 2 pounds of cannabis

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Shake it up with old school vibes: 13 Albuquerque-area ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for ... Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for Best Diner's in America Poll, here's a list of 13 Albuquerque-area diners.
2
After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access ...
ABQnews Seeker
After an eight-and-a-half hour long public ... After an eight-and-a-half hour long public meeting Tuesday night, the Edgewood town commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting the operation of ...
3
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster
4
College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men's tennis ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went ... New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went a perfect 6-0 in league men's tennis at No. 1 singles, was named the Mountain West men's tennis ...
5
Prep notes: Rio Rancho AD leaves; Eldorado hoops star ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from ... Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from Rio Rancho Public Schools as the district athletic director for a second time. A familiar face will be ...
6
It won't be friendly: Five things for fans to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United ... Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC square off Wednesday at Isotopes Park in what amounts to a U.S. Open Cup ...
7
Five Lobos enter the transfer portal, and what this ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico football has yet to ... New Mexico football has yet to add anybody new this spring, but five have announced their decision to leave in the past 10 days.
8
Game Day: Players to watch, other trends as United ...
ABQnews Seeker
As good as its attack has ... As good as its attack has looked at times, United has yet to put together a consistent 90 minutes against USL Championship competition.
9
How is UNM prioritizing safety, future development? Forums will ...
ABQnews Seeker
University officials and consultant groups working ... University officials and consultant groups working working on UNM's future development plans are holding open houses this week to present the initial framework for ...