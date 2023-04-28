 Gen Kai brings authentic Japanese cuisine to the International District - Albuquerque Journal

Gen Kai brings authentic Japanese cuisine to the International District

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Gen Kai Japanese Restaurant at 110 Louisiana SE, April 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

Gen Kai serves authentic Japanese cuisine in the International District.

Owners Lily and Tsutomu Genka moved to Albuquerque in 2006. They opened their restaurant first near University in 2007 and moved to the current location near Talin Market in 2014.

Genka says Gen Kai’s cuisine is different from other Japanese restaurants in the area because the owners are originally from Japan.

“We do almost everything,” Genka said. “We make our own sauces … we’re definitely different than other restaurants, because lots of restaurants buy the products.”

The small restaurant has seating for only seven people, but the restaurant takes online orders up to half an hour before closing.

The menu includes a range of Japanese favorites ranging from Shashimi and Sushi to Ramen dishes. There is also a Bento Box option with choice of protein.

LOCATION: 110 Louisiana SE

PHONE: 505-255-0112

HOURS: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., last dine-in seating 4:30 p.m., last take-out order at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m, last dine-in seating 4 p.m., last take-out order 5 p.m. Sunday

What’s on the menu in the International District? 14 restaurants around Expo New Mexico

