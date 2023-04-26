City of Albuquerque ditches Elena Gallegos education center idea

The city of Albuquerque has scrapped the idea of an education center at the Elena Gallegos Open Space, saying it is heeding community feedback.

The city has for more than a year explored the possibility of building a facility in the 640-acre open space in the Sandia Mountain foothills, a concept that sparked opposition from nearby homeowners and others in the community.

But the city on Wednesday announced it no longer intended to pursue the center.

“Although studies concluded a facility would have minimal impact on the surrounding habitat, (the city Parks and Recreation Department) chose to not pursue the project in response to community input,” the city said in a news release. “The City of Albuquerque will redirect its focus to fixing basic amenities at EGOS, improving safety on Simms Park Road, and upgrading a nature center at the Tijeras Arroyo Biozone.”

The City Council recently approved a $2 million appropriation for the Tijeras Arroyo project from proposed bonds going to voters this fall.