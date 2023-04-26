 City of Albuquerque ditches Elena Gallegos education center idea - Albuquerque Journal

City of Albuquerque ditches Elena Gallegos education center idea

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The city of Albuquerque has scrapped the idea of an education center at the Elena Gallegos Open Space, saying it is heeding community feedback.

The city has for more than a year explored the possibility of building a facility in the 640-acre open space in the Sandia Mountain foothills, a concept that sparked opposition from nearby homeowners and others in the community.

But the city on Wednesday announced it no longer intended to pursue the center.

“Although studies concluded a facility would have minimal impact on the surrounding habitat, (the city Parks and Recreation Department) chose to not pursue the project in response to community input,” the city said in a news release. “The City of Albuquerque will redirect its focus to fixing basic amenities at EGOS, improving safety on Simms Park Road, and upgrading a nature center at the Tijeras Arroyo Biozone.”

The City Council recently approved a $2 million appropriation for the Tijeras Arroyo project from proposed bonds going to voters this fall.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City of Albuquerque ditches Elena Gallegos education center idea

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
City of Albuquerque ditches Elena Gallegos education center idea
ABQnews Seeker
After more than a year of ... After more than a year of studies for a potential education center, the city of Albuquerque announced it is no longer considering a new ...
2
Seven Lobos enter the transfer portal, and what this ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico football has yet to ... New Mexico football has yet to add anybody new this spring, but seven have announced their decision to leave in the past 11 days.
3
Prison sex abuse must be rooted out, Justice official ...
ABQnews Seeker
AURORA, Colo. (AP) -- Sexual abuse ... AURORA, Colo. (AP) -- Sexual abuse in the nation's federal prisons must be rooted out, the Justice Department's second-highest-ranking leader told prison wardens gathered ...
4
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
ABQnews Seeker
VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis ... VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis has decided to give women the right to vote at an upcoming meeting of bishops, an historic reform ...
5
Talk Jobs: 'I'm afraid to go to HR' about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I think ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I think my boss is experiencing mental health issues. He lost a couple of family members during COVID-19, and his ...
6
Singapore executes man for helping buy 2 pounds of ...
ABQnews Seeker
HONG KONG (AP) -- Singapore on ... HONG KONG (AP) -- Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and ...
7
Shake it up with old school vibes: 13 Albuquerque-area ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for ... Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for Best Diner's in America Poll, here's a list of 13 Albuquerque-area diners.
8
After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access ...
ABQnews Seeker
After an eight-and-a-half hour long public ... After an eight-and-a-half hour long public meeting Tuesday night, the Edgewood town commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting the operation of ...
9
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster