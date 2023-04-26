 Jury returns guilty verdict in 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil - Albuquerque Journal

Jury returns guilty verdict in 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Luis Talamantes-Romero is cuffed after a jury found him guilty on murder charges in Second District Court, In Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Talamentes-Romero was convicted of killing Jacqueline Vigil in 2019.

A jury on Wednesday found Luis Talamantes-Romero guilty of first-degree murder and eight other felonies in the 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil outside her West Side home.

Some members of Vigil’s family wept and comforted each other as District Judge Britt Baca-Miller read the verdicts.

Vigil’s husband, Sam Vigil, and other family members who have attended the trial each day since testimony began April 18, hugged and wept as Talamantes-Romero was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Jurors found Talamantes-Romero, 35, guilty of nine felony counts, including first-degree murder in the killing of 55-year-old Jacqueline Vigil.

He was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and other charges.

Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two State Police officers, was shot once in the head about 5 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, as she attempted to back out of her driveway on her way to the gym.

The case gained national attention when Sam Vigil and his sons attended a news conference at the White House, where then-President Donald Trump announced the case would be included in the federal crime fighting initiative, Operation Legend.

During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors played for jurors a recording of Sam Vigil’s desperate 911 call in the minutes after he found his wife slumped in the driver’s seat of her Cadillac.

“Somebody shot my wife,” a panicked Vigil told the 911 dispatcher. “I don’t think she’s breathing.”

Sam Vigil told the 911 dispatcher he saw a brown Jeep Cherokee back out of his driveway and speed out of the Vigils’ cul-de-sac at Corte de Loma NW, near Unser and Ladera.

Prosecutors told jurors that Talamantes-Romero was driving the Jeep Cherokee as he and a second man were driving around the West Side burglarizing cars, culminating in Vigil’s killing.

