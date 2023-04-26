 It wasn’t just for Tinder: Accused cop impostor facing charges for visiting high school in deputy get-up - Albuquerque Journal

It wasn’t just for Tinder: Accused cop impostor facing charges for visiting high school in deputy get-up

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

It turns out that Tinder wasn’t the only place an Albuquerque man was pretending to be a Bernalillo County Sheriff deputy.

Bernalillo County shared this photo from Rico Dukes’ Tinder profile.

Deputies say he also returned to his alma mater to visit teachers while wearing a uniform and gun.

And now he is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.

Rico Dukes is also facing additional charges of impersonating a public official and unauthorized wearing of a uniform of badge because after the news broke of his arrest two other women reported that he had misrepresented himself as a deputy.

The 26-year-old had been released from jail on Tuesday and but he was re-arrested after tips sparked further investigation.

Dukes was first arrested on Tuesday after a Bernalillo County employee matched with him on Tinder — a popular dating site — over the weekend. After exchanging flirtatious messages, the woman contacted supervisors at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to confirm if he worked for them.

When the department confirmed he was not a deputy, investigators hatched a plan to arrest him when he arrived for the date. Dukes was charged with impersonating a peace officer and unauthorized wearing of uniform or badge and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

His trouble was just beginning.

After BCSO posted about the story — complete with pictures of Dukes’ Tinder profile — on social media, more tips came in.

Including from a staffer at his former high school.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, a Volcano Vista High School health assistant told deputies that Dukes, a former student, visited the campus on April 19 while wearing a uniform shirt displaying a badge and two shoulder patches. She said he also had a gun on his hip.

The health assistant even had a photo of Dukes that she gave to deputies, according to the complaint.

Deputies also heard from two other women who said the had recently matched with Dukes on Tinder and were under the impression that he was a deputy.

One of them said she met Dukes last week for a date and he arrived wearing his uniform. When she asked if he wanted to change, he declined, according to the complaint. After dinner they went back to his apartment but the woman reported that “she was able to see all of the law enforcement gear he had in the apartment” and Dukes “began to give her a bad feeling and she left.”

Another woman reported that she had met Dukes several years ago and he stayed at her apartment a few nights a week. She said he had told her that he was in law enforcement but she hadn’t seen him in uniform until last week when he accompanied her to a nail appointment.

Dukes was re-booked into MDC on the additional charges on Wednesday.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated the job of the staffer from Volcano Vista High School who made a report about Dukes. She is a health assistant. 

