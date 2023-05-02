 Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

When you’ve got a craving for something sweet, soft and covered in glaze, powdered sugar or sprinkles, doughnuts check all the boxes.

Here’s a list of 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque.

This information was accurate as of April 28, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

Glaze Grinders Donuts & Coffee

An employee uses a special tool to cut out doughnuts at Glazed Grinders Donuts & Coffee’s warehouse location at 7451 Pan American Freeway NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

You can buy doughnuts directly from the warehouse or find the truck at one of its regular locations. Orders can also be placed online. The doughnuts are made fresh every morning and loaded into the truck, which alternates its location depending on the day of the week.

LOCATIONS: Warehouse: 7451 Pan American Freeway NE. Truck locations: Rio Rancho NM 528 and Southern Boulevard at the Walmart Neighborhood Market; 544 Main St. at S&J Sporting Goods, Los Lunas; University of New Mexico Hospital, 2211 Lomas Blvd. NE

HOURS: 6-11 a.m. or until sold out Tuesday–Friday; closed Saturday-Monday. For truck locations and hours check the online schedule or social media.

Two Boys Donuts 

Two Boys Donuts owner Brian Vargas is seen with his twin sons Mason, left and Wyatt.(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Owner Brian Vargas was inspired by his twin boys to start a neighborhood doughnut shop. In 2019, he and his wife Jean opened Two Boys at the Holly location. Since then they have expanded to also include Uptown and Los Lunas locations.

LOCATIONS: 6400 Holly Ave. NE, 505-302-0102; ABQ Uptown Mall 2240 Q Street, 505-302-0102; Los Lunas 2270 Main St. NW, 505-302-0102

HOURS: Holly: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily

Uptown: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Los Lunas: 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Closed Monday; 5:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Truck schedule: Currently, the truck is operating most weekends. Confirm by looking for Friday and Saturday posts on social media.

Piñon Coffee House

Rows of Biscochito Donuts sit on display at Piñon Coffee House at 5222 Fourth St. NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Piñon Coffee House features a Biscochito Donut and Piñon Bear Claws. The pastry section also features Green Chile Cheddar Scones, Muffins and Danishes.

LOCATION: 4545 Alameda Blvd., 505-312-7994;  5222 Fourth St. NW, 505-312-7876; 1761 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE, 505-404-0659

HOURS: Alameda: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Fourth Street: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Rio Rancho: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Rebel Donuts

Boxes of donuts sit stacked in the Rebel Donuts van in the parking lot of their Wyoming location. (Liam DeBonis/Journal)

These soft, cakey doughnuts also come in gluten-free varieties. The Wyoming location is closed for repairs from a building fire that interrupted operations in January, but the Coors location is open and accepting phone or online orders as well as walk-ins.

LOCATION: 9311 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-898-3090; 2435 Wyoming Blvd. NE (currently closed for repairs)

HOURS: 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Rise + Roast

An employee walks behind the counter at Rise + Roast Coffee located at 401 Eubank Blvd. SE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

These delicate doughnuts are lightly glazed, fluffy and crumble just right when you eat them. The shop offers a variety of colorful options, which are made next door the Eubank location overnight before going up for sale at both the Eubank and Rio Rancho locations.

LOCATION: 401 Eubank Blvd. SE Unit E, 505-207-1000; 2011 Unser Blvd. SE, 505-994-4444

HOURS: Eubank: 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday;  7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Unser: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Bristol Doughnuts

The Bristol Doughnut Co. double-decker bus rests outside the shop at 10301 Comanche Road NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

If you have driven on Comanche Road NE you’ve probably seen the double-decker bus. It’s a great landmark to find Bristol Doughnut Co. The shop makes doughnuts on site, ranging classic favorites to more exotic flavors, such as April’s special — Matcha Coconut.

LOCATION: 10301 Comanche Road NE, 505-596-0312

HOURS: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily

Sergio’s Bakery and Cafe

Sergio’s Bakery & Cafe at 2740 Wyoming Blvd. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This cafe and bakery features not only a large collection of eye-catching baked goods, but also pizza, wings, chile cheese fries, chile stew and posole or the daily lunch special, which is your choice of a calzone or personal pizza with a side salad and drink.

LOCATION: 2740 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 505-554-2602

HOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Donut Mart

Donut Mart’s Coors location at 3301 Coors Blvd. NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Donut Mart is the kind of cafe where regulars gather daily and the owner greets you by name. The doughnut selection here includes classics such as maple, double chocolate with peanuts, vanilla frosted and Boston cremes to name a few.

LOCATION: 3301 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-352-6008; 4501 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-292-6278; 831 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, 505-308-3796

HOURS: Coors: 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Montgomery: 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Juan Tabo: 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Simply Sinful Donuts ABQ

Simply Sinful Donuts at 400 Gold Ave. SW offers a variety of handmade mini doughnuts. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

This shop opened at the end of 2021 and offers handmade mini doughnuts featuring the 7 Daily Classics, also known as the 7 Deadly Sins, which include:

  • Envy: hand-dipped in melted butter than dredged in Sin-namon Suga’
  • Gluttony: vanilla glaze with coconut
  • Greed: chocolate ganache with chocolate sprinkles
  • Lust: chocolate ganache
  • Pride: three-layer triple chocolate — chocolate ganache with sprinkles, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce
  • Sloth: raspberry or water glaze with rainbow sprinkles (the establishment’s version of the Homer)
  • Wrath: powdered sugar

LOCATION: 400 Gold Ave. SW, 505-639-1170

HOURS: 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Yummy’s Mini Donuts and Ice Cream

This restaurant is within walking distance from the Albuquerque Convention Center, Sunshine Theater and other Downtown entertainment venues, making it a convenient place to drop in for a sweet treat while enjoying all that Downtown has to offer.

LOCATION: 1 Central Ave. NW, 505-308-3571

HOURS: Closed Monday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

More food lists

