 Intel hired 286 New Mexicans last year, the highest in more than two decades - Albuquerque Journal

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Intel Corp. hired 286 locals last year for its New Mexico operations, more than doubling the number of residents hired in 2021 and hitting its hiring goal for the second consecutive year.

The number of local hires last year is the largest number of residents the company has hired in a single year in more than two decades — not since it hired nearly 1,000 New Mexicans in 2000, according to Intel’s latest New Mexico RISE report.

The report, released Tuesday, is part of Intel’s industrial revenue bond agreement with Sandoval County and details the company’s corporate and community responsibility in the state. The company has a local hiring goal of 60% or more of New Mexico residents. Local hires last year totaled 63.4% of the company’s total hires in the state. Intel said it directly employs more than 2,100 workers in New Mexico.

But the news of Intel’s local hiring spree comes amid recent national layoffs earlier this year at the company. It also follows a year of declining revenue. Intel reported revenue declined roughly 30% year over year in Q4 of last year, and by 20% for the entire year.

When asked by the Journal in early February about possible layoffs at its Rio Rancho campus, Intel spokesperson Addy Burr said in a statement that it’s “working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment.”

Burr added: “We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. We have more than 1,900 employees in New Mexico and continue to invest in areas core to our business, including our U.S.-based manufacturing operations, to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect.”

Despite economic headwinds that have affected the company over the last year, its commitment to New Mexico has remained strong.

According to the report, Intel spent $400 million in 2022 with New Mexico-based organizations. Additionally, it spent $155 million with diverse suppliers in the state, including minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses.

The company added that it paid Sandoval County $500,000 last year per its IRB agreement and an additional $787,359 in property taxes. “This past year, we built on our commitment to create a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable world, enabled by our technology, employees, and our collective actions,” Katie Prouty, Intel New Mexico’s site leader, said in a statement. “With over 40 years in the state, Intel’s story is tightly woven with New Mexico’s history and our community — and our commitment is stronger than ever.”

