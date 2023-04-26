 Musician Katherine Paul brings newest album to Sister - Albuquerque Journal

Musician Katherine Paul brings newest album to Sister

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Katherine “KP” Paul is known by the stage name Black Belt Eagle Scout. She will perform at Sister on Friday, April 28. (Nate-Lemuel/Darklisted Photography)

Katherine “KP” Paul had a lesson in patience in waiting for her recent album to get released.

Paul had finished “The Land, The Water, The Sky” a year before it released earlier this year.

“I started writing it in early 2020,” Paul recalls. “When I found out it would take awhile, I then thought that I would have more time to work on the visual aspect of the album. I had the time that I needed to present it to the world. I learned that having more time is better.”

Paul, known on stage as Black Belt Eagle Scout, will be traveling to Albuquerque for a show at Sister on Friday, April 28.

She purposely planned the performance to center around Gathering of Nations, which is taking place at Expo New Mexico this weekend.

“Albuquerque is my favorite place to play,” Paul says. “It was recommended that I needed to play during Gathering of Nations. It’s one place where the audience is Native. I have tons of friends there, and even though it’s not a major market, I have the support needed to always take it to the next level.”

During the show at Sister, Paul says it will be special.

“We’re going to be filming and recording the live show,” Paul says. “It’s going to be part of the next project that I’m doing.”

Paul says “The Land, The Water, The Sky” is inspired by her daily life.

She returned home to Washington state where she became one with nature again.

“The album is a love letter to the Indigenous strength and healing,” Paul says.

“I feel very lucky to do what I do. Every time I play a show and I’m on stage, I have this moment of ‘Holy c***.’ This is your life.”

The biggest challenge Paul faces within music is time.

At the moment, she can’t carve out time daily to work on music. This, in turn, makes her hyper aware of when inspiration comes calling.

“I write with guitar and vocal first,” she says. “Then the evolution begins to take place. If it’s not coming together, I know when I need to step away and revisit the music at a later time.”

Black Belt Eagle Scout
With Claire Glass and Adobo

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, April 28

WHERE: Sister, 407 Central Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $20-$25, plus fees, at eventbrite.com

